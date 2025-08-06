GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Zoned, A GameSquare Company, Launches Fortnite Got Milk - With Dairy MAX

Dairy MAX's "Diner Tycoon" Is Out Now, Aiming To Put Dairy Back On The Map For Gen Z.

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Zoned, A GameSquare Company (NASDAQ:GAME) announced today that Dairy MAX, an organization representing 700 dairy farmers, is out to get the kids to drink good old-fashioned milk again and entering Fortnite to do so. Fortnite Diner Tycoon, a fully custom game mode within Dairy MAX's Level Unlocked, represents a shift in how traditional brands are showing up where Gen Z actually hangs out. A fresh, digital spin on the classic "Got Milk?" message, Diner Tycoon makes milk feel fun, relevant and part of a healthy lifestyle for today's generation.

Built in Fortnite Creative, Diner Tycoon allows players to build their own diner, mastering recipes, upgrading kitchens, hiring cooks, and expanding their restaurant all while realizing that milk and cheese aren't just tasty, they're part of what fuels a balanced diet.

"Today's generation is shaping food culture in real-time, and they're doing it online," said Jennie McDowell, CEO at Dairy MAX. "Gaming isn't just a hobby for Gen Z, it's where they connect, share ideas and influence each other. With Diner Tycoon, we saw a strategic opportunity to make milk cool again by meeting them in a space they already love. We're turning nutrition into something interactive and relevant to their world because real milk still matters."

This announcement follows last year's release of Fortnite's Farm Tycoon, created by Zoned, a boutique creative agency that specializes in internet-forward campaigns designed to meet the internet audience where they are. While Farm Tycoon empowers players to grow and manage their own farms, Diner Tycoon brings the journey full circle, offering a complete farm-to-table experience that highlights how real dairy makes its way from farm to fork.

"Gen Z has fundamentally different habits than any generation before them, especially when it comes to where they watch and how they buy," said Zoned President, Carlos Tovar. "They're constantly shaping trends online and with Diner Tycoon, Dairy MAX is setting a blueprint for how to authentically connect nutrition with internet-native consumers."

Level Unlocked by Dairy MAX:

Level Unlocked is a digital-first brand designed by Dairy MAX to connect youth with the power of dairy in a way that fits their modern lifestyle. Level Unlocked brings fresh insights, engaging content and science-backed nutrition education to the next generation of dairy lovers. Through gaming, digital media and interactive experiences, Level Unlocked showcases how dairy fuels performance, energy and everyday life. Discover more at LevelUnlocked.gg.

About ZONED:

ZONED is a marketing firm built to move the internet forward. Powered by chronically online strategists, creatives, and niche experts, we help brands authentically connect with their audiences by decoding consumer behavior and identifying hot pockets of culture that create early adaptor advantages. Our team draws from mixed backgrounds of gaming, music and sports that allows Zoned campaigns to cover all corners of the internet. Using our combined experience, we work to create unique cultural crossover opportunities that will leave a footprint on the digital landscape. ZONED doesn't follow culture, we help create it. For more information - visit www.zoned.gg.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

