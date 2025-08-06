NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Completes First Fresh Water Well at Rio Grande Project with Strong Performance

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful drilling, completion, and casing of its first fresh water exploration well, named RT-RG25-FW02, on the northern side of the Salar de Rio Grande within its 100%-owned Rio Grande Project (the "Project" or the "Rio Grande Project") in Salta Province, Argentina. This achievement represents a critical milestone for securing water resources required for development of the Project.

Well Highlights

Well Name: RT-RG25-FW02

Depth: 190 meters (" m ") with a 12 ¼ inch diameter.

Well Construction: Fully cased and screened. Enabled well up to 183.9 m, consisting of 143.77 m of 6" blind steel pipe and 40.13 m of 6" galvanised filters with 0.75 millimetres (" mm ") continuous slot. A pre-filter of selected 2-4 mm gravel and a bentonite and cement seal at the wellhead were used.

Water Quality: The physic-chemical parameters of the water were measured throughout the pumping test, recording values comparable to usable fresh water required for these types of projects, with an average electrical conductivity value of about 1,400 microsiemens per centimeter (µS/cm) and a pH ranging from about 7.2 to 7.6 during the well test.

The RT-RG25-FW02 well is strategically located in the northern part of the Project, within properties fully owned by NOA (see location map and water well pictures below). This water source corresponds to one of three freshwater targets identified by the Company within its properties on its Rio Grande Project.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: "The completion of our first fresh water well is a major step forward in de-risking the Rio Grande Project. Access to a reliable and high-quality water source strengthens our operational readiness and supports our vision for sustainable development as we advance this project toward feasibility."

NOA is also pleased to announce that it continues to advance its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which is expected to be completed during Q3 2025.

Picture 1: Location of Water Well (RT-RG25-FW02)

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

