New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") announced today that it has partnered with business development firm ADG China ("ADG China or "ADG") to help bring MiMedia's leading consumer cloud platform to some of the world's largest mobile OEMs.

ADG is a leading company focused on bridging the gap between Western technology companies and China's leading distribution channels. Since 2001, ADG has signed over 75 cross-border technology deals between innovative companies and some of China's leading smartphone OEMS. ADG has helped numerous companies integrate onto 100s of millions of devices on some of China's top mobile OEMs, including Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, Transsion, Coolpad, Honor, Lenovo, TCL, ZTE, Nubia and others.

MiMedia's CEO Chris Giordano noted, "We are very excited to have ADG become part of our BD team and benefit from their impressive track record, network and experience to help expand distribution of MiMedia's unique consumer cloud platform with new smartphone OEM partners. This partnership could accelerate our ability to sign new OEM partners in the region and globally. We are now working with a highly reputable firm that has done BD in China for 20+ years, with a deep rolodex and an established team on the ground in the most critical region for smartphone development."

"We look forward to working with MiMedia and bringing their next generation cloud platform to the Mobile OEMs that we know well in China. We believe the timing is good and OEMs are looking for a solution like MiMedia's to capture attractive new recurring revenue streams, lower churn, and differentiate in the market, all while extending the important value proposition of the cloud to their large consumer bases," said ADG China GM Chris DeAngelis.

About ADG

Since 2001, ADG has been a trusted partner to fast-growing enterprise and consumer technology companies seeking to establish, expand and advance cross-border partnerships with leading Chinese companies. With a professional local team, deep industry experience and extensive network resources, ADG has helped more than 100 leading technology companies expand into the Chinese market, including industry leaders such as Sila Nanotechnologies, Hiya, OneNav, Tempow, DriveScale, PayPal, The Weather Channel, Silicon Image, Nuance, Canonical, Ubuntu, EyeVerify, Graphite Software, Fleksy, and Vlingo, Aiqudo, Intervoice, and many more. You can learn more by visiting www.alliance-dg.com.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer AI cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

