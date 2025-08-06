

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) is up over 30% at $5.04. Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) is up over 19% at $162.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is up over 19% at $15.53. Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is up over 19% at $8.05. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is up over 18% at $12.33. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is up over 16% at $147.54. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 15% at $27.30. Angi Inc. (ANGI) is up over 12% at $17.61. Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) is up over 12% at $7.40. Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is up over 11% at $132.33.



In the Red



LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) is down over 28% at $8.48. Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is down over 26% at $6.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is down over 20% at $58.00. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 18% at $7.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is down over 17% at $47.35. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) is down over 15% at $26.00. Arteris, Inc. (AIP) is down over 14% at $11.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) is down over 13% at $20.05. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is down over 13% at $5.97. Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) is down over 10% at $6.37.



