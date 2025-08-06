Consumer Technology Association: Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, to Keynote CES 2026 at Sphere

Lenovo brings Tech World to CES 2026 with the theme "Smarter AI for All"

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO, Lenovo as a keynote speaker at CES® 2026. Lenovo will take its flagship event, Tech World, to CES, where global business gets done. Having Lenovo Tech World at CES puts decision-makers, partners, and media all in one place. For the past decade, Tech World has been Lenovo's platform to unveil new technologies, products, and solutions.

The event at Sphere, which will showcase content created exclusively for Lenovo by Sphere Studios, Sphere's in-house immersive content studio, marks the second consecutive year that a CES keynote will be delivered at the cutting-edge venue. Tech World comes as Lenovo and Sphere enter a multi-year global partnership, making Lenovo An Official Technology Partner

of Sphere Studios.

Tech World @ CES will explore how Lenovo is defining the future through the fusion of AI, devices, infrastructure, and services. As a global technology partner for both Formula 1® and the FIFA World Cup 26, the audience will see not only how Lenovo innovation will help individuals and businesses, but also how the company plans to use AI and its full portfolio of technologies to change the game for sports fans in the years to come.

"Over the past decade, Tech World has become Lenovo's key platform to reveal our vision, showcase our innovation, and launch our most exciting products, solutions, and partnerships," said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO, Lenovo. "Now, set against the backdrop of CES 2026, we'll give the audience an exclusive look at how our technology has revolutionized F1, unveil our plans for the first-ever AI-powered FIFA World Cup next summer, and create a hyper-personalized agent-native experience for individuals while unleashing Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage for enterprise customers. Sphere is the perfect match for Lenovo in Las Vegas, where we will celebrate and share our commitment to delivering smarter AI for all by constantly redefining how technology can engage, inspire, and empower."

Under Yang's leadership, Lenovo has grown from the world's #1 PC manufacturer to a US$69 billion global technology powerhouse serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets and manufacturing in 11 markets across five continents. Yang is passionate about tech advancing broader societal progress, not just business growth. He is the recipient of many awards and industry accolades, including Barron's Best CEOs and the Edison Achievement Award.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lenovo and Yuanqing Yang to the CES keynote stage. CES is where innovators show up, and I look forward to seeing his vision for the technology solving big global challenges come to life at the incredible Sphere," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA.

As a Fortune Global 500 technology company, Lenovo rethinks the way organizations use hybrid AI to evolve their business. The keynote at Sphere will offer a unique experience that presents Lenovo's story in innovative ways.

"As a venue at the forefront of innovation, Sphere is a powerful platform for visionary brands looking to create transformative events and experiences," said Jennifer Koester, President and COO, Sphere. "We are honored to collaborate with Lenovo not only to help bring their vision to life during this CES Keynote, but also as part of our broader partnership that will leverage Lenovo technology to deliver immersive experiences across all Sphere events."

At CES 2025, Delta used Sphere's immersive capabilities, including its haptic seats, to create a multi-sensory experience for over 8000 attendees.

"Having the first ever CES keynote at Sphere was a huge highlight of our 2025 show," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "We look forward to experiencing how Lenovo will use Sphere to showcase how tech powers all industries."

Don't miss the opportunity to experience a CES keynote in Sphere - an event that will demonstrate how Lenovo is driving progress and reimagining our digital future. The keynote is at 5:00 PM PT on Tuesday, January 6. Information on ticketing and logistics will be available soon.

This event is only open to credentialed CES attendees. Sign up for alerts about CES 2026 registration, opening this fall.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745085/Yuanqing_Yang___Headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745086/Lenovo___Standard.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520236/5447445/CESLogo_CLR_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lenovo-chairman-and-ceo-yuanqing-yang-to-keynote-ces-2026-at-sphere-302523161.html