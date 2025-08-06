

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NRG Energy Inc (NRG):



Earnings: -$104 million in Q2 vs. $738 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.53 in Q2 vs. $3.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NRG Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.72 per share Revenue: $6.740 billion in Q2 vs. $6.659 billion in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance below Street view.



NRG Energy still expects adjusted income of $1.330 billion, or $6.75 per share, to $1.530 billion, or $7.75 per share. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to earn $7.81 per share for the year.



Excluding items, full-year EBITDA is still anticipated to be $3.725 billion to $3.975 billion.



NRG was down by 4.85% at $164 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



