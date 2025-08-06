Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) ("Central Puerto" or the "Company"), one of the largest private power generation companies in Argentina, announced today financial results release date for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Monday, August 11, 2025.
The Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on the same day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Webcast Registration: Click here
The live webcast link will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please visit the site in advance to ensure you have the necessary software to access the stream. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
For further information, please contact Central Puerto S.A.
Phone: +54 11 4317-5000
Email: inversores@centralpuerto.com
Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261475
SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A