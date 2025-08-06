Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A3D8AL | ISIN: US9618812088
NASDAQ
06.08.25 | 15:30
0,800 US-Dollar
+2,29 % +0,018
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Launches Taiwan Office, Targeting $10 Million in Annual Revenue

NOVAKON Collaboration Materialized with Initial Deliveries in Progress

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global innovator in touchscreen display solutions, today announced that the company has officially launched its Taiwan region office, marking another major milestone in its Asia-Pacific expansion. Following the successful rollout of its Korea operations, the Taiwan region office serves as a new strategic anchor - linking the region's robust industrial ecosystem with broader cross-strait and global supply chains.

As its first major achievement in Taiwan, WeTouch has entered into a cooperation agreement with NOVAKON, a leading Taiwanese automation company. The initial order from NOVAKON has already moved into the fulfillment stage.

"The Taiwan area is not just a market - it's a strategic bridge between advanced manufacturing and high-potential export networks," said Mr. Zongyi Lian, CEO of WeTouch Technology Inc. and a native of Taiwan area. "This early success with NOVAKON affirms our local execution capabilities and validates our belief that deep localization is the key to long-term regional success."

Market Outlook: Taiwan Revenue Expected to Reach $10 Million Annually

With strong early momentum, WeTouch anticipates that its Taiwan area operations will generate approximately $10 million in annual revenue, driven by increasing demand across the automation, electronics, and high-value export sectors. The company plans to further invest in local talent, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships to support its long-term growth ambitions.

The Company expects to complete its fiscal year 2024 audit by the end of August 2025, in alignment with its reporting and disclosure schedule.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For more information, please contact:

Horizon IR
Michael Wei,
Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wetouch-launches-taiwan-office-targeting-10-million-in-annual-re-1057121

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
