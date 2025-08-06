

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has published a list of states, cities, and counties identified as having policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws.



12 states, 18 cities, and four counties have been identified as sanctuary jurisdictions.



The sanctuary states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.



The Federal District of Columbia also is among those designated as sanctuary jurisdictions.



Albuquerque, NM; Berkeley, CA; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; East Lansing, MI; Hoboken, NJ; Jersey City, NJ; Los Angeles, CA; New Orleans, LA; New York City, NY; Newark, NJ; Paterson, NJ; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Rochester, NY; Seattle, WA; and San Francisco City, CA are designated as sanctuary cities.



Baltimore County, MD; Cook County, IL; San Diego County, CA; and San Francisco County, CA; have been identified as sanctuary counties.



'Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.'



Noting that 'some State and local officials continue to use their authority to violate, obstruct, and defy the enforcement of Federal immigration laws', President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order - Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens - in April, directing the Justice Department, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, to publish a list of such jurisdictions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News