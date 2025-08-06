Weis Markets Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Company's second quarter net sales, adjusted for Easter holiday shift, increased 1.6 percent

SUNBURY, Pa., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its financial results for the 13-week second quarter and 26-week year-to-date ended June 28, 2025.

"Our second quarter 2025 results, adjusted for the financial impact of the year-over-year Easter holiday shift and related party share purchase agreement transaction, are in line with our expectations during a time of continuing market changes and macroeconomic uncertainty," said Weis Markets, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. "We continue to make significant price investments in a market impacted by cautious customer spending. During the quarter, we opened a new store in a growing part of Maryland's Frederick County, and we expect to open a new store in Charlotte Hall, MD later this summer."

Mr. Weis said, "We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our retail store, supply chain, manufacturing, and support center associates who serve our customers and support our communities each day which makes our Company's long-term growth and success possible."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales and other revenue totaled $1.22 billion for the 13-week second quarter ended June 28, 2025, compared to $1.19 billion for the same period in 2024, up 2.8 percent. The Company estimates its net sales, adjusted for the $14.0 million shift of the Easter holiday occurring in the second quarter in 2025 compared to the first quarter in 2024, were up 1.6 percent. Second quarter comparable store sales excluding fuel increased 2.3 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 2.6 percent on a two-year stacked basis.

The Company's second quarter net income totaled $26.53 million, which included $1.1 million in pre-tax related party share purchase agreement transaction expenses, compared to $26.26 million in 2024, up 1.0 percent. Adjusted for the weighted-average shares outstanding for the applicable reporting period, second quarter earnings per share totaled $1.01 compared to $0.98 per share for the same period in 2024.

Year-To-Date 2025 Results

Net sales and other revenue totaled $2.42 billion for the 26-week year-to-date ended June 28, 2025, compared to $2.37 billion for the same period in 2024, up 2.1 percent. Year-to-date comparable store sales excluding fuel increased 1.7 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 3.5 percent on a two-year stacked basis.

The Company's year-to-date net income totaled $47.00 million, which included $1.1 million in pre-tax related party share purchase agreement transaction expenses, compared to $49.42 million in 2024, down 4.9 percent. Adjusted for the weighted-average shares outstanding for the applicable reporting period, year-to-date earnings per share totaled $1.77 compared to $1.84 per share for the same period in 2024.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Weis Markets, Inc. Board of Directors declared on July 17, 2025, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of July 28, 2025, payable on August 11, 2025.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 199 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements, which are included pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including their impact on capital expenditures; tariffs and trade policies; business conditions and trends in the retail industry; the regulatory environment; rapidly changing technology, including cybersecurity and data privacy risks, and competitive factors, including increased competition with regional and national retailers; and price pressures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect Management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Company files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management is also providing a two-year stacked comparable store sales analysis, a non-GAAP measure, because Management believes this metric is useful to investors and analysts. It is not recommended that the two-year-stacked analysis be considered a substitute for the Company's operating results as reported in accordance with GAAP.

WEIS MARKETS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Second Quarter - 2025 (Unaudited)



































13 Weeks Ended

26 Weeks Ended (amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024



June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024

Net sales

$ 1,214,479

$ 1,181,456

$ 2,411,284

$ 2,360,370

Other revenue



4,317



4,263



8,288



8,300

Total revenue



1,218,796



1,185,719



2,419,572



2,368,670

Cost of sales, including advertising, warehousing and

distribution expenses



910,431



886,695



1,811,706



1,774,636

Gross profit on sales



308,365



299,024



607,866



594,034

Operating, general and administrative expenses



276,428



266,535



552,894



534,182

Income from operations



31,937



32,489



54,972



59,852

Investment income (loss) and interest expense



5,294



4,062



9,705



9,613

Other income (expense)



(2,163)



(407)



(1,805)



(1,808)

Income before provision for income taxes



35,068



36,144



62,872



67,657

Provision for income taxes



8,541



9,885



15,868



18,233

Net income

$ 26,526

$ 26,259

$ 47,004

$ 49,424





























Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



26,354,064



26,898,443



26,626,254



26,898,443

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.68

$ 0.68

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 1.01

$ 0.98

$ 1.77

$ 1.84



















WEIS MARKETS, INC. INDIVIDUAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR ANALYSIS OF SALES

Second Quarter - 2025 (Unaudited)











Percentage Change



2025 vs. 2024 June 28, 2025

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended

Net sales

2.8 %

2.2 % Net sales, excluding fuel

3.2



2.3

Net sales, adjusted for Easter shift

1.6







Comparable store sales (individual year)

1.8



1.4

Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)

2.3



1.7

Comparable store sales, adjusted for Easter shift (individual year)

0.6









WEIS MARKETS, INC. TWO-YEAR STACKED COMPARABLE STORE SALES





Second Quarter - 2025 (Unaudited)





















Percentage Change



13 Weeks Ended June 28, 2025



2025 vs. 2024



2024 vs. 2023

Comparable store sales (individual year)



1.8 %

0.5 % Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



2.3







Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



2.3



0.3 % Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



2.6







Comparable store sales, adjusted for Easter shift (individual year)



0.6 %

























Percentage Change



26 Weeks Ended June 28, 2025



2025 vs. 2024



2024 vs. 2023

Comparable store sales (individual year)



1.4 %

1.8 % Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



3.2







Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



1.7



1.8 % Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



3.5









SOURCE Weis Markets