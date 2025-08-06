

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp. (QUMSU) announced that it priced its initial public offering of 7.20 million units at $10.00 per unit.



The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) and trade under the ticker symbol QUMSU beginning on August 6, 2025.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols QUMS and QUMSR, respectively.



SPAC Advisory Partners, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in the offering.



The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.08 million units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on August 7, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News