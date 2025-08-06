

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled a new proposed rule - Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). This rule will unleash American innovation and safely integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system.



'We are making the future of our aviation a reality and unleashing American drone dominance. From drones delivering medicine to unmanned aircraft surveying crops, this technology will fundamentally change the way we interact with the world,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Our new rule will reform outdated regulations that were holding innovators back while also enhancing safety in our skies. Thanks to President Trump, America - not China - will lead the way in this exciting new technology.'



Previously, operators would have to get individual waivers or exemptions to use their drones without visual line of sight. These were approved on a case-by-case basis, and the process was cumbersome. By eliminating these requirements for BVLOS operations, the proposal will significantly expand the use-case for drone technologies in areas like manufacturing, farming, energy production, filmmaking, and the movement of products including lifesaving medications.



'Normalizing BVLOS flights is key to realizing drones' societal and economic benefits,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'Package delivery, agriculture, aerial surveying, public safety, recreation, and flight testing are just some of the uses we expect to see as we enable these innovative technologies while maintaining the safety of our National Airspace System.'



The FAA urged people to submit comments in the Federal Register within 60 days.



