bp reported Q225 results with underlying replacement cost (RC) profit of $2.4bn (Q125: $1.4bn; Q224: $2.8bn), supported by stronger refining margins, oil trading gains and improved customer business earnings. Operating cash flow of $6.3bn (Q125: $2.8bn), reflected higher earnings offset partly by working capital movement. DPS rose 4% to 8.32c, and a further $750m buyback was announced. Net debt fell to $26.0bn, with capital expenditure of $3.4bn in Q225 keeping bp on track with its FY25 guidance of c $14.5bn. Structural cost reductions reached $1.7bn ytd as part of bp's plan to cut structural costs by $4-5bn by 2027 from a 2023 baseline.

