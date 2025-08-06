OXURION: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities II LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM - August 6, 2025 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on August 6, 2025, from Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC indicating that as of July 24, 2025, it held 2,353,539 shares of the then outstanding 25,821,963 shares, and therefore crossed under the threshold (10%) by virtue of the selling of voting securities. See pdf file for annex.

Oxurion received a transparency notification on August 6, 2025, from Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC indicating that as of July 25, 2025, it held 4,422,057 shares of the then outstanding 36,983,581 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (10%) by virtue of the selling of voting securities. See pdf file for annex.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical group in transition, combining therapeutic innovation with technologies applied to clinical research. Through its rapidly expanding technology division, Oxurion is building integrated expertise around clinical data, with the ambition to accelerate, secure, and transform the processes involved in developing new treatments. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

