DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Aug-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 6 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 52,135 Highest price paid per share: 139.00p Lowest price paid per share: 137.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.3487p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,763,733 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,763,733) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 138.3487p 52,135

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1777 138.40 11:24:28 00348316960TRLO1 XLON 593 138.40 11:24:28 00348316961TRLO1 XLON 1777 138.00 11:24:43 00348316974TRLO1 XLON 1849 137.60 11:24:43 00348316975TRLO1 XLON 1552 138.00 11:24:43 00348316976TRLO1 XLON 629 137.60 11:49:09 00348318133TRLO1 XLON 346 137.40 11:52:19 00348318255TRLO1 XLON 101 137.40 11:52:19 00348318256TRLO1 XLON 636 137.60 11:53:39 00348318275TRLO1 XLON 890 138.00 12:10:25 00348318568TRLO1 XLON 345 138.00 12:10:25 00348318569TRLO1 XLON 550 138.00 12:10:25 00348318570TRLO1 XLON 350 138.00 12:10:25 00348318571TRLO1 XLON 323 138.00 12:12:44 00348318605TRLO1 XLON 607 138.00 12:16:34 00348318738TRLO1 XLON 622 137.60 12:16:46 00348318740TRLO1 XLON 622 137.80 12:16:46 00348318741TRLO1 XLON 1140 137.80 13:00:25 00348319725TRLO1 XLON 637 138.20 13:23:12 00348320487TRLO1 XLON 637 138.00 13:23:12 00348320488TRLO1 XLON 636 137.80 13:23:13 00348320489TRLO1 XLON 300 138.20 13:32:01 00348320707TRLO1 XLON 292 138.20 13:32:01 00348320708TRLO1 XLON 598 138.20 13:51:17 00348321300TRLO1 XLON 632 138.20 13:51:38 00348321304TRLO1 XLON 632 138.40 13:51:38 00348321305TRLO1 XLON 475 138.20 13:54:36 00348321384TRLO1 XLON 161 138.20 13:54:36 00348321385TRLO1 XLON 522 138.00 13:59:15 00348321788TRLO1 XLON 609 138.20 14:15:03 00348322554TRLO1 XLON 610 138.00 14:15:35 00348322590TRLO1 XLON 26 137.80 14:25:35 00348323139TRLO1 XLON 55 137.80 14:25:35 00348323140TRLO1 XLON 507 137.80 14:25:35 00348323141TRLO1 XLON 797 138.20 14:28:56 00348323298TRLO1 XLON 544 138.20 14:28:56 00348323299TRLO1 XLON 609 138.00 14:36:39 00348323671TRLO1 XLON 608 138.00 14:36:39 00348323672TRLO1 XLON 1216 138.20 14:36:49 00348323676TRLO1 XLON 1261 138.00 14:36:55 00348323679TRLO1 XLON 594 138.20 14:57:30 00348324717TRLO1 XLON 409 138.60 14:57:38 00348324721TRLO1 XLON 543 138.60 14:57:38 00348324722TRLO1 XLON 554 138.20 14:59:34 00348324812TRLO1 XLON 40 138.20 14:59:34 00348324813TRLO1 XLON 605 138.80 15:02:37 00348324992TRLO1 XLON 1129 139.00 15:02:38 00348324994TRLO1 XLON 543 139.00 15:02:38 00348324995TRLO1 XLON 1203 138.80 15:03:13 00348325020TRLO1 XLON 1264 138.80 15:03:13 00348325021TRLO1 XLON 1265 138.80 15:03:21 00348325026TRLO1 XLON 836 138.60 15:03:21 00348325027TRLO1 XLON 178 138.20 15:03:24 00348325028TRLO1 XLON 658 138.20 15:03:24 00348325029TRLO1 XLON 382 138.20 15:03:24 00348325030TRLO1 XLON 1220 138.80 15:08:57 00348325446TRLO1 XLON 609 138.60 15:09:19 00348325461TRLO1 XLON 594 138.60 15:13:07 00348325846TRLO1 XLON 541 138.60 15:14:05 00348325901TRLO1 XLON 595 138.40 15:14:05 00348325902TRLO1 XLON 126 138.60 15:21:23 00348326262TRLO1 XLON 19 138.60 15:21:38 00348326278TRLO1 XLON 2670 138.80 15:22:58 00348326445TRLO1 XLON 89 138.80 15:23:56 00348326563TRLO1 XLON 494 138.80 15:23:56 00348326564TRLO1 XLON 621 138.80 15:35:07 00348327358TRLO1 XLON 621 139.00 15:41:47 00348327669TRLO1 XLON 621 138.80 15:50:15 00348328125TRLO1 XLON 621 138.80 15:50:15 00348328126TRLO1 XLON 323 138.80 15:54:00 00348328401TRLO1 XLON

