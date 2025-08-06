Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 15:29
1,540 Euro
-0,65 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,88019:08
06.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Aug-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
6 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  6 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         52,135 
 
Highest price paid per share:            139.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             137.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    138.3487p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,763,733 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,763,733) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      138.3487p                       52,135

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1777             138.40          11:24:28         00348316960TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             138.40          11:24:28         00348316961TRLO1     XLON 
 
1777             138.00          11:24:43         00348316974TRLO1     XLON 
 
1849             137.60          11:24:43         00348316975TRLO1     XLON 
 
1552             138.00          11:24:43         00348316976TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             137.60          11:49:09         00348318133TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             137.40          11:52:19         00348318255TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             137.40          11:52:19         00348318256TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             137.60          11:53:39         00348318275TRLO1     XLON 
 
890             138.00          12:10:25         00348318568TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             138.00          12:10:25         00348318569TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             138.00          12:10:25         00348318570TRLO1     XLON 
 
350             138.00          12:10:25         00348318571TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             138.00          12:12:44         00348318605TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             138.00          12:16:34         00348318738TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             137.60          12:16:46         00348318740TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             137.80          12:16:46         00348318741TRLO1     XLON 
 
1140             137.80          13:00:25         00348319725TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             138.20          13:23:12         00348320487TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             138.00          13:23:12         00348320488TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             137.80          13:23:13         00348320489TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             138.20          13:32:01         00348320707TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             138.20          13:32:01         00348320708TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             138.20          13:51:17         00348321300TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             138.20          13:51:38         00348321304TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             138.40          13:51:38         00348321305TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             138.20          13:54:36         00348321384TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             138.20          13:54:36         00348321385TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             138.00          13:59:15         00348321788TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             138.20          14:15:03         00348322554TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             138.00          14:15:35         00348322590TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              137.80          14:25:35         00348323139TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              137.80          14:25:35         00348323140TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             137.80          14:25:35         00348323141TRLO1     XLON 
 
797             138.20          14:28:56         00348323298TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             138.20          14:28:56         00348323299TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             138.00          14:36:39         00348323671TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             138.00          14:36:39         00348323672TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             138.20          14:36:49         00348323676TRLO1     XLON 
 
1261             138.00          14:36:55         00348323679TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             138.20          14:57:30         00348324717TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             138.60          14:57:38         00348324721TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             138.60          14:57:38         00348324722TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             138.20          14:59:34         00348324812TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              138.20          14:59:34         00348324813TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             138.80          15:02:37         00348324992TRLO1     XLON 
 
1129             139.00          15:02:38         00348324994TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             139.00          15:02:38         00348324995TRLO1     XLON 
 
1203             138.80          15:03:13         00348325020TRLO1     XLON 
 
1264             138.80          15:03:13         00348325021TRLO1     XLON 
 
1265             138.80          15:03:21         00348325026TRLO1     XLON 
 
836             138.60          15:03:21         00348325027TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             138.20          15:03:24         00348325028TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             138.20          15:03:24         00348325029TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             138.20          15:03:24         00348325030TRLO1     XLON 
 
1220             138.80          15:08:57         00348325446TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             138.60          15:09:19         00348325461TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             138.60          15:13:07         00348325846TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             138.60          15:14:05         00348325901TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             138.40          15:14:05         00348325902TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             138.60          15:21:23         00348326262TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              138.60          15:21:38         00348326278TRLO1     XLON 
 
2670             138.80          15:22:58         00348326445TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              138.80          15:23:56         00348326563TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             138.80          15:23:56         00348326564TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             138.80          15:35:07         00348327358TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             139.00          15:41:47         00348327669TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             138.80          15:50:15         00348328125TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             138.80          15:50:15         00348328126TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             138.80          15:54:00         00348328401TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
