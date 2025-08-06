

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a few minutes about an hour after the opening bell, the Switzerland market stayed weak on Wednesday with several stocks reeling under selling pressure.



Investors were cautious amid concerns about the impact of U.S. tariffs, and Donald Trump's fresh threat that his government might consider imposing tariffs on chips and pharmaceuticals.



The benchmark SMI ended down 103.01 points or 0.87% at 11,755.32. The index touched a high of 11,879.92 and a low of 11,719.31 in the session.



Alcon, Novartis and Roche Holding closed down by 3.5%, 3.25% and 2.65%, respectively. Lonza Group ended 2.2% down.



VAT Group and Amrize lost 1.7% and 1.55%, respectively. Sandoz Group, ABB, Lindt & Spruengli, Richemont, Nestle and SGS drifted down 0.8 to 1.1%.



Logitech International, Sonova, Geberit and Givaudan also closed weak.



Adecco and Holcim, both gained about 3.1%. Swiss Re climbed nearly 2.5%. Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance, UBS Group and Partners Group gained 1.4 to 2%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News