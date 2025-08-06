

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials say that 32 people in the Gulf Coast states -Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida have been infected this year by a dangerous bacteria found in warm seawater and raw shellfish. Of the total affected individuals, eight have died.



The department revealed that the bacteria, called Vibrio vulnificus, is sometimes also known as a 'flesh-eating' bacteria as it can cause serious infections that destroy skin and tissue. It lives in coastal waters when the weather is warm and is also found in raw seafood, especially oysters.



So far this year, Louisiana has reported 17 cases and four deaths. Most of these infections happened after people were exposed to seawater. The state's health department says this is higher than usual between 2013 and 2023, Louisiana averaged only 13 cases a year.



Meanwhile, Florida has also seen 13 cases and four deaths. The state had an unusually high number of cases in 2022, when 74 people were infected and 17 died, many of them after Hurricane Ian brought floodwaters that likely spread the bacteria.



Mississippi and Alabama have each reported only one case this year, and no deaths. Still, health officials are warning people to be cautious, especially during summer when the bacteria is more active.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in five people who get infected die. Some survivors may even need to have limbs amputated. Symptoms of the infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, and chills.



The health agency advised people to be careful as in some cases the infection causes a condition called necrotizing fasciitis, a fast-spreading and severe infection that kills skin and tissue, which is why it's often called 'flesh-eating.'



Health experts say people with cuts, scrapes, or other open wounds should avoid swimming in warm coastal or brackish water. They also advise people with weakened immune systems to be extra careful when handling or eating raw seafood.



'We are seeing what we traditionally see with recreational water illnesses during the summer. Our department will stay vigilant in surveillance, but we are experiencing nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year in a coastal environment,' said Sheila Davies, Director of Dare County Department of Health and Human Service.



'It's important to remember bacteria is naturally in the water, however, the risk of getting sick to the general public remains very low. Commercial fishermen, specifically crabbers, are at a higher risk due to the nature of their job. It is essential for all to follow water safety recommendations to help minimize the risk of developing water-related illnesses.'



