

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Screen time doesn't just affect kids' and teens' mental health, it may also harm their physical health, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.



The study found that children and teenagers who spent more time on phones, TVs, computers, or gaming devices had a higher risk of developing heart-related health issues. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and insulin resistance, which can lead to serious conditions like heart disease or diabetes.



The scientists looked at data from more than 1,000 children and teens in Denmark. They gave each participant a score showing their risk level compared to the average. They found that for every extra hour spent on screens, the overall health risk went up slightly more in 18-year-olds than 10-year-olds.



'It's a small change per hour, but when screen time accumulates to three, five or even six hours a day, as we saw in many adolescents, that adds up,' lead author David Horner from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark said.



Additionally, sleep also played a role. Kids who slept less or went to bed later were at even higher risk, suggesting that screen time might be harmful partly because it takes away from sleep time.



However, researchers noted that this was an observational study, meaning it shows a link but doesn't prove that screen time directly causes health problems. Also, the amount of screen time was self-reported, so it may not be completely accurate.



