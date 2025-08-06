Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 août/August 2025) - The common shares of Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), previously listed as Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI) have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), précédemment cotées sous le nom de Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI), ont été approuvées pour leur cotation à la CSE.
Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Tokenwell Platforms Inc. est une société de technologie financière qui se consacre à l'amélioration de l'accès à l'investissement intelligent en cryptomonnaies grâce à sa plateforme innovante et centrée sur l'utilisateur.
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|Tokenwell Platforms Inc.
|Security Type/Titre :
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|TWEL
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|59 133 092
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|14 686 500
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|Technology/Technologie
|CUSIP :
|88909Q 10 9
|ISIN :
|CA 88909Q 10 9 0
|OLD CUSIP/ISIN :
|895979201/CA8959792018
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de négociation :
|Le 7 août/August 2025
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TWEL. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)