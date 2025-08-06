Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 août/August 2025) - The common shares of Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), previously listed as Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), précédemment cotées sous le nom de Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI), ont été approuvées pour leur cotation à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. est une société de technologie financière qui se consacre à l'amélioration de l'accès à l'investissement intelligent en cryptomonnaies grâce à sa plateforme innovante et centrée sur l'utilisateur.

Issuer/Émetteur : Tokenwell Platforms Inc. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : TWEL Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 59 133 092 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 14 686 500 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Technology/Technologie CUSIP : 88909Q 10 9 ISIN : CA 88909Q 10 9 0 OLD CUSIP/ISIN : 895979201/CA8959792018 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de négociation : Le 7 août/August 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TWEL. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)