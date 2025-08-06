SMX Public Limited: Plastic Isn't the Problem, It's What We Do With It That Matters - And SMX Just Changed That

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Plastic has shaped the modern world. From packaging and medical devices to industrial goods and consumer products, it's one of the most versatile materials ever created. But its durability has become its burden - once released into the world, plastic rarely finds its way back into productive use.

To fix this, companies and regulators have long relied on tools like audits, certifications, and recycling quotas. These efforts matter. They've moved the needle. But they often depend on external interpretations of what's happening inside the supply chain - creating blind spots between recovery, reuse, and accountability.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) was built to eliminate those blind spots. And with the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), it's not just tracking recycled plastic-it's turning it into a verified, tradeable asset that can finally close the loop.

Embedding Trust Into the Material Itself

The breakthrough behind SMX isn't a label or sticker. It's a microscopic, tamper-proof marker embedded directly into the plastic itself. Whether in raw resin, granulate, or finished form, the material carries its own origin story-proving its content, journey, and integrity.

When that physical proof is connected to a PCT, it becomes more than documentation. It becomes a living record, recognized across systems and markets as a reliable unit of recovered material.

And once plastic can prove its past, it can finally be valued for its future. That's a big deal. And a motivator.

Historically, recycled plastic has been treated as a cost to minimize - not a commodity to maximize. But the PCT changes the equation by tying digital units of value to verified physical recovery. It's not based on estimates or pledges-it's tied to what's actually in the material.

This allows stakeholders to create, hold, or exchange tokens backed by recycled content-without abandoning the systems they already use. Brands gain clarity. Recyclers gain incentive. Supply chains gain efficiency.

And what begins as a system for better material efficiency becomes a pathway into something even more powerful: market participation for the next generation.

A New Generation of Investors Is Watching-and Ready to Act

Today's investors aren't just looking at returns-they're looking at results. Gen X and Millennials are shaping markets with decisions rooted in ethics, transparency, and long-term impact. They want to invest in systems that do good while performing well.

The Plastic Cycle Token answers that call. Because it's built on physically verified data, the PCT gives these investors a way to participate in circularity - not through vague offsets, but through tangible, measurable value. It makes the idea of "ethical investing" real - and makes recovery efforts bankable.

And as more participants demand alignment between profit and purpose, transparency must evolve beyond reporting. It has to be embedded.

Efficiency, Alignment, and Proof-All in One System

While many tools validate material usage through audits or digital tags, SMX operates from the inside out. Its markers remain intact through manufacturing, use, and even recycling - ensuring that what starts as verified plastic stays verified through its entire lifecycle.

Better still, the technology doesn't require companies to reengineer operations. It works within existing processes, amplifying what already functions well - while adding a layer of trust that no external system can match.

That's how SMX becomes more than a tool-it becomes infrastructure.

The Future of Plastic Is Verifiable

When trust is currency, visibility isn't enough. We need verifiability. That's where the PCT stands apart - not as a replacement to what came before, but as a critical enhancement that brings material-level truth into the marketplace.

It's already in use across sectors - computer electronics and hardware, packaging, automotive, agriculture, and more - where trust in materials isn't just a regulatory box to check, but a competitive necessity. And because SMX enables proof that travels with the plastic, value doesn't get lost in translation. It moves with the product - clear, intact, and monetizable.

Plastic may never go away. But with the right tools, it doesn't have to. The PCT makes it traceable. Tradeable. Accountable. And for the first time, it makes the act of recycling plastic just as valuable as the plastic itself.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

