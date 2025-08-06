FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial Development, Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

72% decrease in Net Income ($0.6 million vs $2.0 million) due largely to legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating, as well as lower Net Interest Income offset by higher mining royalties and improved results in Equity in Loss of Joint Ventures

5% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.7 million vs $9.2 million)

1% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to improved occupancy of The Verge and Dock 79. This comparison includes the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when the Verge was still in our Development segment).

15% decrease in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI primarily due to an eviction of one tenant and lease expirations.

21% increase in NOI for Mining Royalty Lands segment

Effective July 21, 2025, the Company entered into a 2025 Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The Credit Agreement modifies the Company's prior Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo dated December 22, 2023. The Credit Agreement establishes a five-year revolving credit facility with a maximum facility amount of $50?million. The interest rate under the Credit Agreement will be 2.25% over the Daily Simple SOFR in effect. A commitment fee of 0.35% per annum is payable quarterly on the unused portion of the commitment.

On July 23, 2025, subsequent to quarters end, we entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future.

Executive Summary and Analysis

Results this quarter and for the first six months are consistent with both our expectations as well as what we cautioned investors to expect for the last two quarters. As stated previously, our primary aim for 2025 is to set the stage for future growth. We will accomplish this first by leasing up our current vacancies, but mostly by putting money to work in new projects. We have started construction on both our JVs with Altman Logistics in Lakeland and Broward County, FL which will add 384,193 square feet of class A industrial space to our portfolio. We expect substantial completion on these projects in the second quarter of 2026. Work continues on the entitlements for our industrial pipeline in Maryland in order to be shovel ready in 2026. Finally, as mentioned in our highlights, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, FL. The site is located off the Florida Turnpike, in the City of Minneola, outside of Orlando. The lack of available land in the broader Orlando market has driven industrial users to expand into the Lake County submarket, attracting both institutional owners and users. Notably, there remains a meaningful shortage of shallow bay industrial buildings in the size range of the buildings we are developing for this market. We expect to begin construction on this project this month and FRP will have a 95% interest in this joint venture, with options for future development of just under 1 million SF of industrial product on adjacent property. This agreement supports our shift in focus and investment toward our industrial business segment and the Company remains on track to deliver three new industrial assets every two years with the goal of doubling the size of our industrial segment by 2030.

Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change % Revenues: Lease revenue $ 7,241 7,246 $ (5 ) -.1 % Mining royalty and rents 3,609 3,231 378 11.7 % Total revenues 10,850 10,477 373 3.6 % Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,726 2,543 183 7.2 % Operating expenses 2,580 1,702 878 51.6 % Property taxes 1,002 860 142 16.5 % General and administrative 2,885 2,552 333 13.0 % Total cost of operations 9,193 7,657 1,536 20.1 % Total operating profit 1,657 2,820 (1,163 ) -41.2 % Net investment income 2,348 3,708 (1,360 ) -36.7 % Interest expense (824 ) (829 ) 5 -.6 % Equity in loss of joint ventures (2,379 ) (2,724 ) 345 -12.7 % Income before income taxes 802 2,975 (2,173 ) -73.0 % Provision for income taxes 178 916 (738 ) -80.6 % Net income 624 2,059 (1,435 ) -69.7 % Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 46 15 31 206.7 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 578 2,044 $ (1,466 ) -71.7 %

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $578,000 or $.03 per share versus $2,044,000 or $.11 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the second quarter of 2025 was $9,688,000 versus $9,230,000 in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit decreased $1,163,000 primarily as a result of higher Development segment professional fees ($831,000) and higher General and administrative expense ($333,000). Development segment professional fees included $712,000 of legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating along with other expensed acquisition and development costs. General and administrative expense increased primarily because of overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $387,000 due to $211,000 higher depreciation from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse along with lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $355,000 primarily due to the prior year including a $277,000 overpayment deduction.

Net investment income decreased $1,360,000 because of reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($456,000) primarily due to lower interest rates and lower income from our lending ventures ($904,000) primarily due to 27 residential lots sold compared to 54 residential lots sold in the same quarter last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $345,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($90,000) due to improved occupancy and at Bryant Street ($212,000) and BC Realty ($115,000) both due to higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 8,467 100.0 % 8,113 100.0 % 354 4.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3,386 40.0 % 3,384 41.7 % 2 .1 % Operating expenses 2,691 31.8 % 2,553 31.5 % 138 5.4 % Property taxes 1,008 11.9 % 912 11.2 % 96 10.5 % Cost of operations 7,085 83.7 % 6,849 84.4 % 236 3.4 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,382 16.3 % 1,264 15.6 % 118 9.3 % Depreciation and amortization 3,386 3,384 2 Unrealized rents & other (31 ) 32 (63 ) Net operating income $ 4,737 55.9 % 4,680 57.7 % 57 1.2 %

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,737,000, up $57,000 or 1% compared to $4,680,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this increase was from the improved occupancy of The Verge. This project contributed $733,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $710,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $23,000. Same store NOI increased $34,000 as favorable revenues at Dock 79 were partially offset by lower revenues at the Maren and higher property taxes.

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI Q2 2025 Pro rata NOI Q2 2024 Avg.

Occupancy Q2 2025 Avg.

Occupancy Q2 2024 Renewal

Success

Rate Q2

2025 Renewal % increase Q2 2025 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $ 995,000 $ 932,000 95.5 % 93.6 % 74.6 % 5.9 % Maren Anacostia DC 264 $ 890,000 $ 923,000 93.6 % 94.8 % 55.3 % 3.2 % Riverside Greenville 200 $ 215,000 $ 215,000 92.9 % 93.0 % 65.8 % 6.3 % Bryant Street DC 487 $ 1,542,000 $ 1,555,000 94.6 % 91.2 % 56.3 % 2.1 % .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $ 362,000 $ 345,000 94.3 % 96.2 % 52.2 % 4.7 % Verge Anacostia DC 344 $ 733,000 $ 710,000 93.3 % 91.3 % 63.3 % 2.0 % Multifamily Segment 1,827 $ 4,737,000 $ 4,680,000 94.1 % 93.0 %

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,567 100.0 % 5,496 100.0 % 71 1.3 % Depreciation and amortization 1,935 34.8 % 1,981 36.1 % (46 ) -2.3 % Operating expenses 1,527 27.4 % 1,519 27.6 % 8 .5 % Property taxes 648 11.6 % 576 10.5 % 72 12.5 % Cost of operations 4,110 73.8 % 4,076 74.2 % 34 .8 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,457 26.2 % 1,420 25.8 % 37 2.6 %

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,567,000, an increase of $71,000 versus $5,496,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,457,000, an increase of $37,000, or 3% versus $1,420,000 in the same period last year primarily due to lower depreciation.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,436 100.0 % 5,118 100.0 % 318 6.2 % Depreciation and amortization 2,325 42.8 % 2,299 44.9 % 26 1.1 % Operating expenses 1,886 34.7 % 1,724 33.7 % 162 9.4 % Property taxes 654 12.0 % 599 11.7 % 55 9.2 % Cost of operations 4,865 89.5 % 4,622 90.3 % 243 5.3 % Operating profit before G&A $ 571 10.5 % 496 9.7 % 75 15.1 %

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,436,000, an increase of $318,000 or 6% compared to $5,118,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $571,000, an increase of $75,000 or 15% versus $496,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to improved occupancy at The Verge and Bryant Street and higher revenues at .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 1,374 100.0 % 1,445 100.0 % (71 ) (4.9 %) Depreciation and amortization 571 41.6 % 360 25.0 % 211 58.6 % Operating expenses 230 16.7 % 191 13.2 % 39 20.4 % Property taxes 130 9.5 % 64 4.4 % 66 103.1 % Cost of operations 931 67.8 % 615 42.6 % 316 51.4 % Operating profit before G&A $ 443 32.2 % 830 57.4 % (387 ) (46.6 %) Depreciation and amortization 571 360 211 Unrealized revenues (4 ) (3 ) (1 ) Net operating income $ 1,010 73.5 % $ 1,187 82.1 % $ (177 ) (14.9 %)

Shell construction on our 258,279 square foot spec warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road was completed effective April 1, 2025 and is in the lease-up phase. We have ten buildings in service at four different locations totaling 773,356 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office of which 50.3% was leased and occupied at June 30, 2025. Excluding Chelsea these assets were 74.0% leased and occupied during the quarter compared to 95.6% leased and occupied during the same quarter last year primarily due to an eviction for failure to pay rent by one tenant and lease expirations. Total revenues in this segment were $1,374,000, down $71,000 or 5%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $443,000, down $387,000 or 47% over the same quarter last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $30,000 of operating costs at Chelsea along with the lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $1,010,000, down $177,000 or 15% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 3,609 100.0 % 3,231 100.0 % 378 11.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 177 5.0 % 159 4.9 % 18 11.3 % Operating expenses 16 0.4 % 16 0.5 % - - % Property taxes 76 2.1 % 71 2.2 % 5 7.0 % Cost of operations 269 7.5 % 246 7.6 % 23 9.3 % Operating profit before G&A $ 3,340 92.5 % 2,985 92.4 % 355 11.9 % Depreciation and amortization 177 159 18 Unrealized revenues 148 (116 ) 264 Net operating income $ 3,665 101.6 % $ 3,028 93.7 % $ 637 21.0 %

Total revenues in this segment were $3,609,000, an increase of $378,000 or 12% versus $3,231,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of $277,000 of royalties to resolve an overpayment which we referenced previously. Royalty tons were down 3% primarily due to a decrease at one location that experienced a project specific spike in demand in the prior year. Royalty revenue per ton increased 7% over the same period last year excluding the prior year overpayment deduction. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,340,000, an increase of $355,000 versus $2,985,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income was $3,665,000, up $637,000 or 21% compared to the same quarter last year due to the higher revenues and a $264,000 decrease in unrealized revenues. The unrealized revenue decrease is due to the temporarily higher minimum royalty payments we are currently receiving at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Change Lease revenue $ 300 305 (5 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43 43 - Operating expenses 807 (24 ) 831 Property taxes 148 149 (1 ) Cost of operations 998 168 830 Operating profit before G&A $ (698 ) 137 (835 )

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $27.0 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 160 lots have been sold and $22.2 million has been returned to the company of which $5.5 million was booked as profit to the Company.

We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with Altman Logistics. The first joint venture is a 201,420 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a two building 183,215 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We closed on both construction loans in March, 2025 and construction commenced in the second quarter of 2025.

On May 30, 2025, we secured construction financing for our multifamily joint venture with Woodfield Development, known as Woven. This is our third multifamily project in Greenville, SC. This is an $87.8M project with 214 units and 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail that is eligible to receive South Carolina Textile Rehabilitation Credits upon substantial completion and received Special Source Credits equal to 50% of the real estate taxes for a period of 20 years.

On June 16, 2025, our BC Realty partnership refinanced our FRP provided floating rate construction loans on our two (2) office buildings with Symetra Life Insurance Company. This is a 10-year, fully amortizing $10.5M permanent loan, at a fixed interest rate of 6.40%.

Six Month Highlights

32% decrease in Net Income ($2.3 million vs $3.3 million)

7% increase in pro rata NOI ($19.1 million vs $17.8 million)

2% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of The Verge. This comparison includes the results for this project from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).

6% decrease in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 8% decrease in that segment's NOI

20.1% increase in the Mining Royalty Lands' segment's NOI

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change % Revenues: Lease revenue $ 14,313 14,416 $ (103 ) -.7 % Mining royalty and rents 6,843 6,194 649 10.5 % Total revenues 21,156 20,610 546 2.6 % Cost of operations: Depreciation/depletion/amortization 5,333 5,078 255 5.0 % Operating expenses 4,439 3,569 870 24.4 % Property taxes 1,940 1,667 273 16.4 % General and administrative 5,462 4,594 868 18.9 % Total cost of operations 17,174 14,908 2,266 15.2 % Total operating profit 3,982 5,702 (1,720 ) -30.2 % Net investment income 4,909 6,491 (1,582 ) -24.4 % Interest expense (1,519 ) (1,740 ) 221 -12.7 % Equity in loss of joint ventures (4,410 ) (5,743 ) 1,333 -23.2 % Income before income taxes 2,962 4,710 (1,748 ) -37.1 % Provision for income taxes 704 1,316 (612 ) -46.5 % Net income 2,258 3,394 (1,136 ) -33.5 % Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (30 ) 49 (79 ) -161.2 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,288 $ 3,345 $ (1,057 ) -31.6 %

Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $2,288,000 or $.12 per share versus $3,345,000 or $.18 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first six months of 2025 was $19,052,000 versus $17,764,000 in the same period last year. The first six months of 2025 were impacted by the following items:

Operating profit decreased $1,720,000 primarily due to higher Development segment professional fees ($682,000) and higher General and administrative expense ($868,000). Development segment professional fees included $712,000 of legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating. General and administrative expense increased primarily due to overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $556,000 because of a $211,000 increase in depreciation expense from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse, as well as lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $596,000 primarily because of the prior year's overpayment deduction of $566,000.

Net investment income decreased $1,582,000 from reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($904,000) and reduced income from our lending ventures ($678,000) primarily due to fewer residential lot sales.

Interest expense decreased $221,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $209,000 more interest. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,333,000 because of improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($499,000) due to lease up, and also at Bryant Street ($656,000) and BC Realty ($222,000) because of higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from prior periods (when this project was still in our Development segment).

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 16,772 100.0 % 15,996 100.0 % 776 4.9 % Depreciation and amortization 6,673 39.8 % 6,689 41.8 % (16 ) -.2 % Operating expenses 5,316 31.7 % 5,072 31.7 % 244 4.8 % Property taxes 1,978 11.8 % 1,801 11.3 % 177 9.8 % Cost of operations 13,967 83.3 % 13,562 84.8 % 405 3.0 % Operating profit before G&A $ 2,805 16.7 % 2,434 15.2 % 371 15.2 % Depreciation and amortization 6,673 6,689 (16 ) Unrealized rents & other (111 ) 46 (157 ) Net operating income $ 9,367 55.8 % 9,169 57.3 % 198 2.2 %

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $9,367,000, up $198,000 or 2% compared to $9,169,000 in the same period last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $1,486,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,316,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $170,000. Same store NOI increased $28,000.

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI YTD 2025 Pro rata NOI YTD 2024 Avg.

Occupancy

YTD 2025 Avg.

Occupancy

YTD 2024 Renewal

Success

Rate YTD

2025 Renewal % increase

YTD 2025 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $ 1,900,000 $ 1,878,000 95.6 % 94.2 % 70.4 % 4.8 % Maren Anacostia DC 264 $ 1,745,000 $ 1,847,000 93.7 % 94.3 % 54.0 % 4.9 % Riverside Greenville 200 $ 437,000 $ 439,000 92.9 % 93.3 % 56.8 % 5.0 % Bryant Street DC 487 $ 3,081,000 $ 3,051,000 93.5 % 92.0 % 51.8 % 2.1 % .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $ 718,000 $ 638,000 96.1 % 94.6 % 58.8 % 4.6 % Verge Anacostia DC 344 $ 1,486,000 $ 1,316,000 93.4 % 89.5 % 69.1 % 2.8 % Multifamily Segment 1,827 $ 9,367,000 $ 9,169,000 94.1 % 92.7 %

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 and The Maren)

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 10,991 100.0 % 10,910 100.0 % 81 .7 % Depreciation and amortization 3,930 35.7 % 3,962 36.3 % (32 ) -.8 % Operating expenses 3,112 28.3 % 2,980 27.3 % 132 4.4 % Property taxes 1,283 11.7 % 1,100 10.1 % 183 16.6 % Cost of operations 8,325 75.7 % 8,042 73.7 % 283 3.5 % Operating profit before G&A $ 2,666 24.3 % 2,868 26.3 % (202 ) -7.0 %

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $10,991,000, an increase of $81,000 versus $10,910,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $2,666,000, a decrease of $202,000, or 7% versus $2,868,000 in the same period last year primarily due to higher operating expenses ($132,000) and property taxes ($183,000).

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 10,785 100.0 % 10,051 100.0 % 734 7.3 % Depreciation and amortization 4,518 41.9 % 4,518 45.0 % - - % Operating expenses 3,666 34.0 % 3,452 34.3 % 214 6.2 % Property taxes 1,279 11.9 % 1,204 12.0 % 75 6.2 % Cost of operations 9,463 87.7 % 9,174 91.3 % 289 3.2 % Operating profit $ 1,322 12.3 % 877 8.7 % 445 50.7 %

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $10,785,000, an increase of $734,000 or 7% compared to $10,051,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,322,000, an increase of $445,000, or 51% versus $877,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to lease up at The Verge and higher revenues at Bryant Street and .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Lease revenue $ 2,721 100.0 % 2,898 100.0 % (177 ) (6.1 %) Depreciation and amortization 962 35.4 % 723 24.9 % 239 33.1 % Operating expenses 463 17.0 % 406 14.0 % 57 14.0 % Property taxes 210 7.7 % 127 4.4 % 83 65.4 % Cost of operations 1,635 60.1 % 1,256 43.3 % 379 30.2 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,086 39.9 % 1,642 56.7 % (556 ) (33.9 %) Depreciation and amortization 962 723 239 Unrealized revenues 101 (19 ) 120 Net operating income $ 2,149 79.0 % $ 2,346 81.0 % $ (197 ) (8.4 %)

Total revenues in this segment were $2,721,000, down $177,000 or 6%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $1,086,000, down $556,000 or 34% from $1,642,000 in the same period last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $30,000 of operating costs at our spec Chelsea warehouse placed in service in April, a write-off of $118,000 unrealized rent receivable and $34,000 deferred leasing commission related to a tenant that defaulted, and the related lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $2,149,000, down $197,000 or 8% compared to the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 % 2024 % Change % Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 6,843 100.0 % 6,194 100.0 % 649 10.5 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 355 5.2 % 308 5.0 % 47 15.3 % Operating expenses 32 0.5 % 33 0.5 % (1 ) -3.0 Property taxes 151 2.2 % 144 2.3 % 7 4.9 % Cost of operations 538 7.9 % 485 7.8 % 53 10.9 % Operating profit before G&A $ 6,305 92.1 % 5,709 92.2 % 596 10.4 % Depreciation and amortization 355 308 47 Unrealized revenues 289 (229 ) 518 Net operating income $ 6,949 101.5 % $ 5,788 93.4 % $ 1,161 20.1 %

Total revenues in this segment were $6,843,000, an increase of $649,000 or 10% versus $6,194,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the six months of last year, the tenant withheld $566,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company. Royalty tons were down 7% primarily due to a decrease at one location that had one-time project specific rail shipments in the prior year. The revenue reduction from the decreased volume was more than offset by increased royalties per ton (up 8.5% excluding the prior year payment deduction) along with the overpayment reduction in the prior year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $6,305,000, an increase of $596,000 versus $5,709,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $6,949,000, up $1,161,000 or 20% compared to the same period last year due to higher revenues and a $518,000 increase in unrealized revenues due to temporarily higher minimum royalty payments at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Change Lease revenue $ 601 608 (7 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 86 85 1 Operating expenses 832 150 682 Property taxes 296 296 - Cost of operations 1,214 531 683 Operating profit before G&A $ (613 ) 77 (690 )

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

Assets: June 30

2025 December 31

2024 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 168,927 168,943 Buildings and improvements 308,561 283,421 Projects under construction 16,167 32,770 Total investments in properties 493,655 485,134 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 82,916 77,695 Net investments in properties 410,739 407,439 Real estate held for investment, at cost 12,312 11,722 Investments in joint ventures 139,098 153,899 Net real estate investments 562,149 573,060 Cash and cash equivalents 153,167 148,620 Cash held in escrow 1,266 1,315 Accounts receivable, net 1,586 1,352 Federal and state income taxes receivable 778 - Unrealized rents 1,264 1,380 Deferred costs 1,942 2,136 Other assets 630 622 Total assets $ 722,782 728,485 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 180,371 178,853 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,739 6,026 Other liabilities 1,487 1,487 Federal and state income taxes payable - 611 Deferred revenue 2,842 2,437 Deferred income taxes 67,655 67,688 Deferred compensation 1,494 1,465 Tenant security deposits 780 805 Total liabilities 261,368 259,372 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,109,234 and 19,046,894 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,911 1,905 Capital in excess of par value 70,196 68,876 Retained earnings 354,555 352,267 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 40 55 Total shareholders' equity 426,702 423,103 Noncontrolling interests 34,712 46,010 Total equity 461,414 469,113 Total liabilities and equity $ 722,782 728,485

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Six months ending 6/30/25 (in thousands)







Industrial and Commercial Segment Development Segment Multifamily Segment Mining Royalties Segment Unallocated Corporate Expenses FRP Holdings Totals Net income (loss) $ 831 1,086 (2,531 ) 4,806 (1,934 ) 2,258 Income tax allocation 255 333 (788 ) 1,476 (572 ) 704 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,086 1,419 (3,319 ) 6,282 (2,506 ) 2,962 Less: Unrealized rents - - - - Interest income 1,876 1 3,032 4,909 Plus: Unrealized rents 101 - 14 289 - 404 Professional fees 734 87 821 Equity in loss of joint ventures - (156 ) 4,543 23 4,410 Interest expense - - 1,443 - 76 1,519 Depreciation/amortization 962 86 3,930 355 5,333 General and administrative - - - - 5,462 5,462 Net operating income (loss) 2,149 207 6,697 6,949 - 16,002 NOI of noncontrolling interest (3,052 ) (3,052 ) Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures 380 5,722 6,102 Pro rata net operating income $ 2,149 587 9,367 6,949 - 19,052

Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Six months ended 06/30/24 (in thousands)





Industrial and Commercial Segment Development Segment Multifamily Segment Mining Royalties Segment Unallocated Corporate Expenses FRP Holdings Totals Net income (loss) $ 805 (1,115 ) (2,477 ) 3,876 2,305 3,394 Income tax allocation 247 (343 ) (772 ) 1,191 993 1,316 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,052 (1,458 ) (3,249 ) 5,067 3,298 4,710 Less: Unrealized rents 19 9 229 257 Interest income 2,554 3,937 6,491 Plus: - Professional fees 15 15 Equity in loss of joint ventures - 1,782 3,939 22 5,743 Interest expense - - 1,652 - 88 1,740 Depreciation/amortization 723 85 3,962 308 5,078 General and administrative 590 2,307 526 620 551 4,594 - Net operating income (loss) 2,346 162 6,836 5,788 - 15,132 NOI of noncontrolling interest (3,111 ) (3,111 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures 299 5,444 5,743 Pro-rata net operating income $ 2,346 461 9,169 5,788 - 17,764

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until August 21, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2385 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7203. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website under investors, financials, quarterly results (https://investors.frpdev.com/quarterly-reports) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as the impact of tariffs on our industrial tenants and construction costs; well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact:

Matthew C. McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

(904) 858-9100

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-reports-fiscal-2025-second-quarter-results-1057240