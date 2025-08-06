Anzeige
WKN: A12GDT | ISIN: US30292L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.08.25 | 21:35
26,540 US-Dollar
+0,57 % +0,150
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial Development, Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • 72% decrease in Net Income ($0.6 million vs $2.0 million) due largely to legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating, as well as lower Net Interest Income offset by higher mining royalties and improved results in Equity in Loss of Joint Ventures

  • 5% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.7 million vs $9.2 million)

  • 1% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to improved occupancy of The Verge and Dock 79. This comparison includes the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when the Verge was still in our Development segment).

  • 15% decrease in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI primarily due to an eviction of one tenant and lease expirations.

  • 21% increase in NOI for Mining Royalty Lands segment

  • Effective July 21, 2025, the Company entered into a 2025 Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The Credit Agreement modifies the Company's prior Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo dated December 22, 2023. The Credit Agreement establishes a five-year revolving credit facility with a maximum facility amount of $50?million. The interest rate under the Credit Agreement will be 2.25% over the Daily Simple SOFR in effect. A commitment fee of 0.35% per annum is payable quarterly on the unused portion of the commitment.

  • On July 23, 2025, subsequent to quarters end, we entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future.

Executive Summary and Analysis

Results this quarter and for the first six months are consistent with both our expectations as well as what we cautioned investors to expect for the last two quarters. As stated previously, our primary aim for 2025 is to set the stage for future growth. We will accomplish this first by leasing up our current vacancies, but mostly by putting money to work in new projects. We have started construction on both our JVs with Altman Logistics in Lakeland and Broward County, FL which will add 384,193 square feet of class A industrial space to our portfolio. We expect substantial completion on these projects in the second quarter of 2026. Work continues on the entitlements for our industrial pipeline in Maryland in order to be shovel ready in 2026. Finally, as mentioned in our highlights, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, FL. The site is located off the Florida Turnpike, in the City of Minneola, outside of Orlando. The lack of available land in the broader Orlando market has driven industrial users to expand into the Lake County submarket, attracting both institutional owners and users. Notably, there remains a meaningful shortage of shallow bay industrial buildings in the size range of the buildings we are developing for this market. We expect to begin construction on this project this month and FRP will have a 95% interest in this joint venture, with options for future development of just under 1 million SF of industrial product on adjacent property. This agreement supports our shift in focus and investment toward our industrial business segment and the Company remains on track to deliver three new industrial assets every two years with the goal of doubling the size of our industrial segment by 2030.

Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Change

%

Revenues:

Lease revenue

$

7,241

7,246

$

(5

)

-.1

%

Mining royalty and rents

3,609

3,231

378

11.7

%

Total revenues

10,850

10,477

373

3.6

%

Cost of operations:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,726

2,543

183

7.2

%

Operating expenses

2,580

1,702

878

51.6

%

Property taxes

1,002

860

142

16.5

%

General and administrative

2,885

2,552

333

13.0

%

Total cost of operations

9,193

7,657

1,536

20.1

%

Total operating profit

1,657

2,820

(1,163

)

-41.2

%

Net investment income

2,348

3,708

(1,360

)

-36.7

%

Interest expense

(824

)

(829

)

5

-.6

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(2,379

)

(2,724

)

345

-12.7

%

Income before income taxes

802

2,975

(2,173

)

-73.0

%

Provision for income taxes

178

916

(738

)

-80.6

%

Net income

624

2,059

(1,435

)

-69.7

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

46

15

31

206.7

%

Net income attributable to the Company

$

578

2,044

$

(1,466

)

-71.7

%

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $578,000 or $.03 per share versus $2,044,000 or $.11 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the second quarter of 2025 was $9,688,000 versus $9,230,000 in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit decreased $1,163,000 primarily as a result of higher Development segment professional fees ($831,000) and higher General and administrative expense ($333,000). Development segment professional fees included $712,000 of legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating along with other expensed acquisition and development costs. General and administrative expense increased primarily because of overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $387,000 due to $211,000 higher depreciation from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse along with lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $355,000 primarily due to the prior year including a $277,000 overpayment deduction.

  • Net investment income decreased $1,360,000 because of reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($456,000) primarily due to lower interest rates and lower income from our lending ventures ($904,000) primarily due to 27 residential lots sold compared to 54 residential lots sold in the same quarter last year.

  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $345,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($90,000) due to improved occupancy and at Bryant Street ($212,000) and BC Realty ($115,000) both due to higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).

Three months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

8,467

100.0

%

8,113

100.0

%

354

4.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,386

40.0

%

3,384

41.7

%

2

.1

%

Operating expenses

2,691

31.8

%

2,553

31.5

%

138

5.4

%

Property taxes

1,008

11.9

%

912

11.2

%

96

10.5

%

Cost of operations

7,085

83.7

%

6,849

84.4

%

236

3.4

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

1,382

16.3

%

1,264

15.6

%

118

9.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,386

3,384

2

Unrealized rents & other

(31

)

32

(63

)

Net operating income

$

4,737

55.9

%

4,680

57.7

%

57

1.2

%

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,737,000, up $57,000 or 1% compared to $4,680,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this increase was from the improved occupancy of The Verge. This project contributed $733,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $710,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $23,000. Same store NOI increased $34,000 as favorable revenues at Dock 79 were partially offset by lower revenues at the Maren and higher property taxes.

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
Q2 2025

Pro rata NOI
Q2 2024

Avg.
Occupancy Q2 2025

Avg.
Occupancy Q2 2024

Renewal
Success
Rate Q2
2025

Renewal % increase Q2 2025

Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

995,000

$

932,000

95.5

%

93.6

%

74.6

%

5.9

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

890,000

$

923,000

93.6

%

94.8

%

55.3

%

3.2

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

215,000

$

215,000

92.9

%

93.0

%

65.8

%

6.3

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

1,542,000

$

1,555,000

94.6

%

91.2

%

56.3

%

2.1

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

362,000

$

345,000

94.3

%

96.2

%

52.2

%

4.7

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

733,000

$

710,000

93.3

%

91.3

%

63.3

%

2.0

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

4,737,000

$

4,680,000

94.1

%

93.0

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)

Three months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

5,567

100.0

%

5,496

100.0

%

71

1.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

1,935

34.8

%

1,981

36.1

%

(46

)

-2.3

%

Operating expenses

1,527

27.4

%

1,519

27.6

%

8

.5

%

Property taxes

648

11.6

%

576

10.5

%

72

12.5

%

Cost of operations

4,110

73.8

%

4,076

74.2

%

34

.8

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

1,457

26.2

%

1,420

25.8

%

37

2.6

%

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,567,000, an increase of $71,000 versus $5,496,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,457,000, an increase of $37,000, or 3% versus $1,420,000 in the same period last year primarily due to lower depreciation.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Three months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

5,436

100.0

%

5,118

100.0

%

318

6.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

2,325

42.8

%

2,299

44.9

%

26

1.1

%

Operating expenses

1,886

34.7

%

1,724

33.7

%

162

9.4

%

Property taxes

654

12.0

%

599

11.7

%

55

9.2

%

Cost of operations

4,865

89.5

%

4,622

90.3

%

243

5.3

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

571

10.5

%

496

9.7

%

75

15.1

%

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,436,000, an increase of $318,000 or 6% compared to $5,118,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $571,000, an increase of $75,000 or 15% versus $496,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to improved occupancy at The Verge and Bryant Street and higher revenues at .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Three months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

1,374

100.0

%

1,445

100.0

%

(71

)

(4.9

%)

Depreciation and amortization

571

41.6

%

360

25.0

%

211

58.6

%

Operating expenses

230

16.7

%

191

13.2

%

39

20.4

%

Property taxes

130

9.5

%

64

4.4

%

66

103.1

%

Cost of operations

931

67.8

%

615

42.6

%

316

51.4

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

443

32.2

%

830

57.4

%

(387

)

(46.6

%)

Depreciation and amortization

571

360

211

Unrealized revenues

(4

)

(3

)

(1

)

Net operating income

$

1,010

73.5

%

$

1,187

82.1

%

$

(177

)

(14.9

%)

Shell construction on our 258,279 square foot spec warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road was completed effective April 1, 2025 and is in the lease-up phase. We have ten buildings in service at four different locations totaling 773,356 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office of which 50.3% was leased and occupied at June 30, 2025. Excluding Chelsea these assets were 74.0% leased and occupied during the quarter compared to 95.6% leased and occupied during the same quarter last year primarily due to an eviction for failure to pay rent by one tenant and lease expirations. Total revenues in this segment were $1,374,000, down $71,000 or 5%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $443,000, down $387,000 or 47% over the same quarter last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $30,000 of operating costs at Chelsea along with the lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $1,010,000, down $177,000 or 15% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Three months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

3,609

100.0

%

3,231

100.0

%

378

11.7

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

177

5.0

%

159

4.9

%

18

11.3

%

Operating expenses

16

0.4

%

16

0.5

%

-

-

%

Property taxes

76

2.1

%

71

2.2

%

5

7.0

%

Cost of operations

269

7.5

%

246

7.6

%

23

9.3

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

3,340

92.5

%

2,985

92.4

%

355

11.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

177

159

18

Unrealized revenues

148

(116

)

264

Net operating income

$

3,665

101.6

%

$

3,028

93.7

%

$

637

21.0

%

Total revenues in this segment were $3,609,000, an increase of $378,000 or 12% versus $3,231,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of $277,000 of royalties to resolve an overpayment which we referenced previously. Royalty tons were down 3% primarily due to a decrease at one location that experienced a project specific spike in demand in the prior year. Royalty revenue per ton increased 7% over the same period last year excluding the prior year overpayment deduction. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,340,000, an increase of $355,000 versus $2,985,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income was $3,665,000, up $637,000 or 21% compared to the same quarter last year due to the higher revenues and a $264,000 decrease in unrealized revenues. The unrealized revenue decrease is due to the temporarily higher minimum royalty payments we are currently receiving at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

Three months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

Lease revenue

$

300

305

(5

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43

43

-

Operating expenses

807

(24

)

831

Property taxes

148

149

(1

)

Cost of operations

998

168

830

Operating profit before G&A

$

(698

)

137

(835

)

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

  • We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $27.0 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 160 lots have been sold and $22.2 million has been returned to the company of which $5.5 million was booked as profit to the Company.

  • We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with Altman Logistics. The first joint venture is a 201,420 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a two building 183,215 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We closed on both construction loans in March, 2025 and construction commenced in the second quarter of 2025.

  • On May 30, 2025, we secured construction financing for our multifamily joint venture with Woodfield Development, known as Woven. This is our third multifamily project in Greenville, SC. This is an $87.8M project with 214 units and 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail that is eligible to receive South Carolina Textile Rehabilitation Credits upon substantial completion and received Special Source Credits equal to 50% of the real estate taxes for a period of 20 years.

  • On June 16, 2025, our BC Realty partnership refinanced our FRP provided floating rate construction loans on our two (2) office buildings with Symetra Life Insurance Company. This is a 10-year, fully amortizing $10.5M permanent loan, at a fixed interest rate of 6.40%.

Six Month Highlights

  • 32% decrease in Net Income ($2.3 million vs $3.3 million)

  • 7% increase in pro rata NOI ($19.1 million vs $17.8 million)

  • 2% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of The Verge. This comparison includes the results for this project from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).

  • 6% decrease in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 8% decrease in that segment's NOI

  • 20.1% increase in the Mining Royalty Lands' segment's NOI

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Change

%

Revenues:

Lease revenue

$

14,313

14,416

$

(103

)

-.7

%

Mining royalty and rents

6,843

6,194

649

10.5

%

Total revenues

21,156

20,610

546

2.6

%

Cost of operations:

Depreciation/depletion/amortization

5,333

5,078

255

5.0

%

Operating expenses

4,439

3,569

870

24.4

%

Property taxes

1,940

1,667

273

16.4

%

General and administrative

5,462

4,594

868

18.9

%

Total cost of operations

17,174

14,908

2,266

15.2

%

Total operating profit

3,982

5,702

(1,720

)

-30.2

%

Net investment income

4,909

6,491

(1,582

)

-24.4

%

Interest expense

(1,519

)

(1,740

)

221

-12.7

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(4,410

)

(5,743

)

1,333

-23.2

%

Income before income taxes

2,962

4,710

(1,748

)

-37.1

%

Provision for income taxes

704

1,316

(612

)

-46.5

%

Net income

2,258

3,394

(1,136

)

-33.5

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(30

)

49

(79

)

-161.2

%

Net income attributable to the Company

$

2,288

$

3,345

$

(1,057

)

-31.6

%

Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $2,288,000 or $.12 per share versus $3,345,000 or $.18 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first six months of 2025 was $19,052,000 versus $17,764,000 in the same period last year. The first six months of 2025 were impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit decreased $1,720,000 primarily due to higher Development segment professional fees ($682,000) and higher General and administrative expense ($868,000). Development segment professional fees included $712,000 of legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating. General and administrative expense increased primarily due to overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $556,000 because of a $211,000 increase in depreciation expense from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse, as well as lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $596,000 primarily because of the prior year's overpayment deduction of $566,000.

  • Net investment income decreased $1,582,000 from reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($904,000) and reduced income from our lending ventures ($678,000) primarily due to fewer residential lot sales.

  • Interest expense decreased $221,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $209,000 more interest. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,333,000 because of improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($499,000) due to lease up, and also at Bryant Street ($656,000) and BC Realty ($222,000) because of higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from prior periods (when this project was still in our Development segment).

Six months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

16,772

100.0

%

15,996

100.0

%

776

4.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

6,673

39.8

%

6,689

41.8

%

(16

)

-.2

%

Operating expenses

5,316

31.7

%

5,072

31.7

%

244

4.8

%

Property taxes

1,978

11.8

%

1,801

11.3

%

177

9.8

%

Cost of operations

13,967

83.3

%

13,562

84.8

%

405

3.0

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

2,805

16.7

%

2,434

15.2

%

371

15.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

6,673

6,689

(16

)

Unrealized rents & other

(111

)

46

(157

)

Net operating income

$

9,367

55.8

%

9,169

57.3

%

198

2.2

%

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $9,367,000, up $198,000 or 2% compared to $9,169,000 in the same period last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $1,486,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,316,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $170,000. Same store NOI increased $28,000.

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
YTD 2025

Pro rata NOI
YTD 2024

Avg.
Occupancy
YTD 2025

Avg.
Occupancy
YTD 2024

Renewal
Success
Rate YTD
2025

Renewal % increase
YTD 2025

Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

1,900,000

$

1,878,000

95.6

%

94.2

%

70.4

%

4.8

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

1,745,000

$

1,847,000

93.7

%

94.3

%

54.0

%

4.9

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

437,000

$

439,000

92.9

%

93.3

%

56.8

%

5.0

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

3,081,000

$

3,051,000

93.5

%

92.0

%

51.8

%

2.1

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

718,000

$

638,000

96.1

%

94.6

%

58.8

%

4.6

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

1,486,000

$

1,316,000

93.4

%

89.5

%

69.1

%

2.8

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

9,367,000

$

9,169,000

94.1

%

92.7

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 and The Maren)

Six months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

10,991

100.0

%

10,910

100.0

%

81

.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,930

35.7

%

3,962

36.3

%

(32

)

-.8

%

Operating expenses

3,112

28.3

%

2,980

27.3

%

132

4.4

%

Property taxes

1,283

11.7

%

1,100

10.1

%

183

16.6

%

Cost of operations

8,325

75.7

%

8,042

73.7

%

283

3.5

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

2,666

24.3

%

2,868

26.3

%

(202

)

-7.0

%

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $10,991,000, an increase of $81,000 versus $10,910,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $2,666,000, a decrease of $202,000, or 7% versus $2,868,000 in the same period last year primarily due to higher operating expenses ($132,000) and property taxes ($183,000).

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Six months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

10,785

100.0

%

10,051

100.0

%

734

7.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,518

41.9

%

4,518

45.0

%

-

-

%

Operating expenses

3,666

34.0

%

3,452

34.3

%

214

6.2

%

Property taxes

1,279

11.9

%

1,204

12.0

%

75

6.2

%

Cost of operations

9,463

87.7

%

9,174

91.3

%

289

3.2

%

Operating profit

$

1,322

12.3

%

877

8.7

%

445

50.7

%

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $10,785,000, an increase of $734,000 or 7% compared to $10,051,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,322,000, an increase of $445,000, or 51% versus $877,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to lease up at The Verge and higher revenues at Bryant Street and .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Six months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

2,721

100.0

%

2,898

100.0

%

(177

)

(6.1

%)

Depreciation and amortization

962

35.4

%

723

24.9

%

239

33.1

%

Operating expenses

463

17.0

%

406

14.0

%

57

14.0

%

Property taxes

210

7.7

%

127

4.4

%

83

65.4

%

Cost of operations

1,635

60.1

%

1,256

43.3

%

379

30.2

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

1,086

39.9

%

1,642

56.7

%

(556

)

(33.9

%)

Depreciation and amortization

962

723

239

Unrealized revenues

101

(19

)

120

Net operating income

$

2,149

79.0

%

$

2,346

81.0

%

$

(197

)

(8.4

%)

Total revenues in this segment were $2,721,000, down $177,000 or 6%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $1,086,000, down $556,000 or 34% from $1,642,000 in the same period last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $30,000 of operating costs at our spec Chelsea warehouse placed in service in April, a write-off of $118,000 unrealized rent receivable and $34,000 deferred leasing commission related to a tenant that defaulted, and the related lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $2,149,000, down $197,000 or 8% compared to the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Six months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

6,843

100.0

%

6,194

100.0

%

649

10.5

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

355

5.2

%

308

5.0

%

47

15.3

%

Operating expenses

32

0.5

%

33

0.5

%

(1

)

-3.0

Property taxes

151

2.2

%

144

2.3

%

7

4.9

%

Cost of operations

538

7.9

%

485

7.8

%

53

10.9

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

6,305

92.1

%

5,709

92.2

%

596

10.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

355

308

47

Unrealized revenues

289

(229

)

518

Net operating income

$

6,949

101.5

%

$

5,788

93.4

%

$

1,161

20.1

%

Total revenues in this segment were $6,843,000, an increase of $649,000 or 10% versus $6,194,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the six months of last year, the tenant withheld $566,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company. Royalty tons were down 7% primarily due to a decrease at one location that had one-time project specific rail shipments in the prior year. The revenue reduction from the decreased volume was more than offset by increased royalties per ton (up 8.5% excluding the prior year payment deduction) along with the overpayment reduction in the prior year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $6,305,000, an increase of $596,000 versus $5,709,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $6,949,000, up $1,161,000 or 20% compared to the same period last year due to higher revenues and a $518,000 increase in unrealized revenues due to temporarily higher minimum royalty payments at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

Six months ended June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

Lease revenue

$

601

608

(7

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

86

85

1

Operating expenses

832

150

682

Property taxes

296

296

-

Cost of operations

1,214

531

683

Operating profit before G&A

$

(613

)

77

(690

)

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)

Assets:

June 30
2025

December 31
2024

Real estate investments at cost:

Land

$

168,927

168,943

Buildings and improvements

308,561

283,421

Projects under construction

16,167

32,770

Total investments in properties

493,655

485,134

Less accumulated depreciation and depletion

82,916

77,695

Net investments in properties

410,739

407,439

Real estate held for investment, at cost

12,312

11,722

Investments in joint ventures

139,098

153,899

Net real estate investments

562,149

573,060

Cash and cash equivalents

153,167

148,620

Cash held in escrow

1,266

1,315

Accounts receivable, net

1,586

1,352

Federal and state income taxes receivable

778

-

Unrealized rents

1,264

1,380

Deferred costs

1,942

2,136

Other assets

630

622

Total assets

$

722,782

728,485

Liabilities:

Secured notes payable

$

180,371

178,853

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,739

6,026

Other liabilities

1,487

1,487

Federal and state income taxes payable

-

611

Deferred revenue

2,842

2,437

Deferred income taxes

67,655

67,688

Deferred compensation

1,494

1,465

Tenant security deposits

780

805

Total liabilities

261,368

259,372

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,109,234 and 19,046,894 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,911

1,905

Capital in excess of par value

70,196

68,876

Retained earnings

354,555

352,267

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

40

55

Total shareholders' equity

426,702

423,103

Noncontrolling interests

34,712

46,010

Total equity

461,414

469,113

Total liabilities and equity

$

722,782

728,485

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Six months ending 6/30/25 (in thousands)




Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals

Net income (loss)

$

831

1,086

(2,531

)

4,806

(1,934

)

2,258

Income tax allocation

255

333

(788

)

1,476

(572

)

704

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,086

1,419

(3,319

)

6,282

(2,506

)

2,962

Less:

Unrealized rents

-

-

-

-

Interest income

1,876

1

3,032

4,909

Plus:

Unrealized rents

101

-

14

289

-

404

Professional fees

734

87

821

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

(156

)

4,543

23

4,410

Interest expense

-

-

1,443

-

76

1,519

Depreciation/amortization

962

86

3,930

355

5,333

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

5,462

5,462

Net operating income (loss)

2,149

207

6,697

6,949

-

16,002

NOI of noncontrolling interest

(3,052

)

(3,052

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

380

5,722

6,102

Pro rata net operating income

$

2,149

587

9,367

6,949

-

19,052

Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Six months ended 06/30/24 (in thousands)



Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals

Net income (loss)

$

805

(1,115

)

(2,477

)

3,876

2,305

3,394

Income tax allocation

247

(343

)

(772

)

1,191

993

1,316

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,052

(1,458

)

(3,249

)

5,067

3,298

4,710

Less:

Unrealized rents

19

9

229

257

Interest income

2,554

3,937

6,491

Plus:

-

Professional fees

15

15

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

1,782

3,939

22

5,743

Interest expense

-

-

1,652

-

88

1,740

Depreciation/amortization

723

85

3,962

308

5,078

General and administrative

590

2,307

526

620

551

4,594

-

Net operating income (loss)

2,346

162

6,836

5,788

-

15,132

NOI of noncontrolling interest

(3,111

)

(3,111

)

Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

299

5,444

5,743

Pro-rata net operating income

$

2,346

461

9,169

5,788

-

17,764

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until August 21, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2385 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7203. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website under investors, financials, quarterly results (https://investors.frpdev.com/quarterly-reports) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as the impact of tariffs on our industrial tenants and construction costs; well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact:

Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
(904) 858-9100

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-reports-fiscal-2025-second-quarter-results-1057240

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
