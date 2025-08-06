FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial Development, Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments
72% decrease in Net Income ($0.6 million vs $2.0 million) due largely to legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating, as well as lower Net Interest Income offset by higher mining royalties and improved results in Equity in Loss of Joint Ventures
5% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.7 million vs $9.2 million)
1% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to improved occupancy of The Verge and Dock 79. This comparison includes the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when the Verge was still in our Development segment).
15% decrease in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI primarily due to an eviction of one tenant and lease expirations.
21% increase in NOI for Mining Royalty Lands segment
Effective July 21, 2025, the Company entered into a 2025 Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The Credit Agreement modifies the Company's prior Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo dated December 22, 2023. The Credit Agreement establishes a five-year revolving credit facility with a maximum facility amount of $50?million. The interest rate under the Credit Agreement will be 2.25% over the Daily Simple SOFR in effect. A commitment fee of 0.35% per annum is payable quarterly on the unused portion of the commitment.
On July 23, 2025, subsequent to quarters end, we entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future.
Executive Summary and Analysis
Results this quarter and for the first six months are consistent with both our expectations as well as what we cautioned investors to expect for the last two quarters. As stated previously, our primary aim for 2025 is to set the stage for future growth. We will accomplish this first by leasing up our current vacancies, but mostly by putting money to work in new projects. We have started construction on both our JVs with Altman Logistics in Lakeland and Broward County, FL which will add 384,193 square feet of class A industrial space to our portfolio. We expect substantial completion on these projects in the second quarter of 2026. Work continues on the entitlements for our industrial pipeline in Maryland in order to be shovel ready in 2026. Finally, as mentioned in our highlights, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, FL. The site is located off the Florida Turnpike, in the City of Minneola, outside of Orlando. The lack of available land in the broader Orlando market has driven industrial users to expand into the Lake County submarket, attracting both institutional owners and users. Notably, there remains a meaningful shortage of shallow bay industrial buildings in the size range of the buildings we are developing for this market. We expect to begin construction on this project this month and FRP will have a 95% interest in this joint venture, with options for future development of just under 1 million SF of industrial product on adjacent property. This agreement supports our shift in focus and investment toward our industrial business segment and the Company remains on track to deliver three new industrial assets every two years with the goal of doubling the size of our industrial segment by 2030.
Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
Consolidated Results
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
%
Revenues:
Lease revenue
$
7,241
7,246
$
(5
)
-.1
%
Mining royalty and rents
3,609
3,231
378
11.7
%
Total revenues
10,850
10,477
373
3.6
%
Cost of operations:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,726
2,543
183
7.2
%
Operating expenses
2,580
1,702
878
51.6
%
Property taxes
1,002
860
142
16.5
%
General and administrative
2,885
2,552
333
13.0
%
Total cost of operations
9,193
7,657
1,536
20.1
%
Total operating profit
1,657
2,820
(1,163
)
-41.2
%
Net investment income
2,348
3,708
(1,360
)
-36.7
%
Interest expense
(824
)
(829
)
5
-.6
%
Equity in loss of joint ventures
(2,379
)
(2,724
)
345
-12.7
%
Income before income taxes
802
2,975
(2,173
)
-73.0
%
Provision for income taxes
178
916
(738
)
-80.6
%
Net income
624
2,059
(1,435
)
-69.7
%
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
46
15
31
206.7
%
Net income attributable to the Company
$
578
2,044
$
(1,466
)
-71.7
%
Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $578,000 or $.03 per share versus $2,044,000 or $.11 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the second quarter of 2025 was $9,688,000 versus $9,230,000 in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the following items:
Operating profit decreased $1,163,000 primarily as a result of higher Development segment professional fees ($831,000) and higher General and administrative expense ($333,000). Development segment professional fees included $712,000 of legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating along with other expensed acquisition and development costs. General and administrative expense increased primarily because of overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $387,000 due to $211,000 higher depreciation from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse along with lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $355,000 primarily due to the prior year including a $277,000 overpayment deduction.
Net investment income decreased $1,360,000 because of reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($456,000) primarily due to lower interest rates and lower income from our lending ventures ($904,000) primarily due to 27 residential lots sold compared to 54 residential lots sold in the same quarter last year.
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $345,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($90,000) due to improved occupancy and at Bryant Street ($212,000) and BC Realty ($115,000) both due to higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)
For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).
Three months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
8,467
100.0
%
8,113
100.0
%
354
4.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,386
40.0
%
3,384
41.7
%
2
.1
%
Operating expenses
2,691
31.8
%
2,553
31.5
%
138
5.4
%
Property taxes
1,008
11.9
%
912
11.2
%
96
10.5
%
Cost of operations
7,085
83.7
%
6,849
84.4
%
236
3.4
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,382
16.3
%
1,264
15.6
%
118
9.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,386
3,384
2
Unrealized rents & other
(31
)
32
(63
)
Net operating income
$
4,737
55.9
%
4,680
57.7
%
57
1.2
%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,737,000, up $57,000 or 1% compared to $4,680,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this increase was from the improved occupancy of The Verge. This project contributed $733,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $710,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $23,000. Same store NOI increased $34,000 as favorable revenues at Dock 79 were partially offset by lower revenues at the Maren and higher property taxes.
Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI
Q2 2025
Pro rata NOI
Q2 2024
Avg.
Avg.
Renewal
Renewal % increase Q2 2025
Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$
995,000
$
932,000
95.5
%
93.6
%
74.6
%
5.9
%
Maren Anacostia DC
264
$
890,000
$
923,000
93.6
%
94.8
%
55.3
%
3.2
%
Riverside Greenville
200
$
215,000
$
215,000
92.9
%
93.0
%
65.8
%
6.3
%
Bryant Street DC
487
$
1,542,000
$
1,555,000
94.6
%
91.2
%
56.3
%
2.1
%
.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$
362,000
$
345,000
94.3
%
96.2
%
52.2
%
4.7
%
Verge Anacostia DC
344
$
733,000
$
710,000
93.3
%
91.3
%
63.3
%
2.0
%
Multifamily Segment
1,827
$
4,737,000
$
4,680,000
94.1
%
93.0
%
Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)
Three months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,567
100.0
%
5,496
100.0
%
71
1.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,935
34.8
%
1,981
36.1
%
(46
)
-2.3
%
Operating expenses
1,527
27.4
%
1,519
27.6
%
8
.5
%
Property taxes
648
11.6
%
576
10.5
%
72
12.5
%
Cost of operations
4,110
73.8
%
4,076
74.2
%
34
.8
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,457
26.2
%
1,420
25.8
%
37
2.6
%
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,567,000, an increase of $71,000 versus $5,496,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,457,000, an increase of $37,000, or 3% versus $1,420,000 in the same period last year primarily due to lower depreciation.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.
Three months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,436
100.0
%
5,118
100.0
%
318
6.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
2,325
42.8
%
2,299
44.9
%
26
1.1
%
Operating expenses
1,886
34.7
%
1,724
33.7
%
162
9.4
%
Property taxes
654
12.0
%
599
11.7
%
55
9.2
%
Cost of operations
4,865
89.5
%
4,622
90.3
%
243
5.3
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
571
10.5
%
496
9.7
%
75
15.1
%
For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,436,000, an increase of $318,000 or 6% compared to $5,118,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $571,000, an increase of $75,000 or 15% versus $496,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to improved occupancy at The Verge and Bryant Street and higher revenues at .408 Jackson.
Industrial and Commercial Segment
Three months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
1,374
100.0
%
1,445
100.0
%
(71
)
(4.9
%)
Depreciation and amortization
571
41.6
%
360
25.0
%
211
58.6
%
Operating expenses
230
16.7
%
191
13.2
%
39
20.4
%
Property taxes
130
9.5
%
64
4.4
%
66
103.1
%
Cost of operations
931
67.8
%
615
42.6
%
316
51.4
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
443
32.2
%
830
57.4
%
(387
)
(46.6
%)
Depreciation and amortization
571
360
211
Unrealized revenues
(4
)
(3
)
(1
)
Net operating income
$
1,010
73.5
%
$
1,187
82.1
%
$
(177
)
(14.9
%)
Shell construction on our 258,279 square foot spec warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road was completed effective April 1, 2025 and is in the lease-up phase. We have ten buildings in service at four different locations totaling 773,356 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office of which 50.3% was leased and occupied at June 30, 2025. Excluding Chelsea these assets were 74.0% leased and occupied during the quarter compared to 95.6% leased and occupied during the same quarter last year primarily due to an eviction for failure to pay rent by one tenant and lease expirations. Total revenues in this segment were $1,374,000, down $71,000 or 5%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $443,000, down $387,000 or 47% over the same quarter last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $30,000 of operating costs at Chelsea along with the lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $1,010,000, down $177,000 or 15% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Three months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
3,609
100.0
%
3,231
100.0
%
378
11.7
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
177
5.0
%
159
4.9
%
18
11.3
%
Operating expenses
16
0.4
%
16
0.5
%
-
-
%
Property taxes
76
2.1
%
71
2.2
%
5
7.0
%
Cost of operations
269
7.5
%
246
7.6
%
23
9.3
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
3,340
92.5
%
2,985
92.4
%
355
11.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
177
159
18
Unrealized revenues
148
(116
)
264
Net operating income
$
3,665
101.6
%
$
3,028
93.7
%
$
637
21.0
%
Total revenues in this segment were $3,609,000, an increase of $378,000 or 12% versus $3,231,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of $277,000 of royalties to resolve an overpayment which we referenced previously. Royalty tons were down 3% primarily due to a decrease at one location that experienced a project specific spike in demand in the prior year. Royalty revenue per ton increased 7% over the same period last year excluding the prior year overpayment deduction. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,340,000, an increase of $355,000 versus $2,985,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income was $3,665,000, up $637,000 or 21% compared to the same quarter last year due to the higher revenues and a $264,000 decrease in unrealized revenues. The unrealized revenue decrease is due to the temporarily higher minimum royalty payments we are currently receiving at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.
Development Segment Results
Three months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Lease revenue
$
300
305
(5
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
43
43
-
Operating expenses
807
(24
)
831
Property taxes
148
149
(1
)
Cost of operations
998
168
830
Operating profit before G&A
$
(698
)
137
(835
)
With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:
We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $27.0 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 160 lots have been sold and $22.2 million has been returned to the company of which $5.5 million was booked as profit to the Company.
We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with Altman Logistics. The first joint venture is a 201,420 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a two building 183,215 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We closed on both construction loans in March, 2025 and construction commenced in the second quarter of 2025.
On May 30, 2025, we secured construction financing for our multifamily joint venture with Woodfield Development, known as Woven. This is our third multifamily project in Greenville, SC. This is an $87.8M project with 214 units and 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail that is eligible to receive South Carolina Textile Rehabilitation Credits upon substantial completion and received Special Source Credits equal to 50% of the real estate taxes for a period of 20 years.
On June 16, 2025, our BC Realty partnership refinanced our FRP provided floating rate construction loans on our two (2) office buildings with Symetra Life Insurance Company. This is a 10-year, fully amortizing $10.5M permanent loan, at a fixed interest rate of 6.40%.
Six Month Highlights
32% decrease in Net Income ($2.3 million vs $3.3 million)
7% increase in pro rata NOI ($19.1 million vs $17.8 million)
2% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of The Verge. This comparison includes the results for this project from the same period last year (when this project was still in our Development segment).
6% decrease in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 8% decrease in that segment's NOI
20.1% increase in the Mining Royalty Lands' segment's NOI
Comparative Results of Operations for the Six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
Consolidated Results
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
%
Revenues:
Lease revenue
$
14,313
14,416
$
(103
)
-.7
%
Mining royalty and rents
6,843
6,194
649
10.5
%
Total revenues
21,156
20,610
546
2.6
%
Cost of operations:
Depreciation/depletion/amortization
5,333
5,078
255
5.0
%
Operating expenses
4,439
3,569
870
24.4
%
Property taxes
1,940
1,667
273
16.4
%
General and administrative
5,462
4,594
868
18.9
%
Total cost of operations
17,174
14,908
2,266
15.2
%
Total operating profit
3,982
5,702
(1,720
)
-30.2
%
Net investment income
4,909
6,491
(1,582
)
-24.4
%
Interest expense
(1,519
)
(1,740
)
221
-12.7
%
Equity in loss of joint ventures
(4,410
)
(5,743
)
1,333
-23.2
%
Income before income taxes
2,962
4,710
(1,748
)
-37.1
%
Provision for income taxes
704
1,316
(612
)
-46.5
%
Net income
2,258
3,394
(1,136
)
-33.5
%
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(30
)
49
(79
)
-161.2
%
Net income attributable to the Company
$
2,288
$
3,345
$
(1,057
)
-31.6
%
Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $2,288,000 or $.12 per share versus $3,345,000 or $.18 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first six months of 2025 was $19,052,000 versus $17,764,000 in the same period last year. The first six months of 2025 were impacted by the following items:
Operating profit decreased $1,720,000 primarily due to higher Development segment professional fees ($682,000) and higher General and administrative expense ($868,000). Development segment professional fees included $712,000 of legal expenses related to due diligence for a potential investment the company is evaluating. General and administrative expense increased primarily due to overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $556,000 because of a $211,000 increase in depreciation expense from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse, as well as lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $596,000 primarily because of the prior year's overpayment deduction of $566,000.
Net investment income decreased $1,582,000 from reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($904,000) and reduced income from our lending ventures ($678,000) primarily due to fewer residential lot sales.
Interest expense decreased $221,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $209,000 more interest. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,333,000 because of improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($499,000) due to lease up, and also at Bryant Street ($656,000) and BC Realty ($222,000) because of higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)
For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from prior periods (when this project was still in our Development segment).
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
16,772
100.0
%
15,996
100.0
%
776
4.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
6,673
39.8
%
6,689
41.8
%
(16
)
-.2
%
Operating expenses
5,316
31.7
%
5,072
31.7
%
244
4.8
%
Property taxes
1,978
11.8
%
1,801
11.3
%
177
9.8
%
Cost of operations
13,967
83.3
%
13,562
84.8
%
405
3.0
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
2,805
16.7
%
2,434
15.2
%
371
15.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
6,673
6,689
(16
)
Unrealized rents & other
(111
)
46
(157
)
Net operating income
$
9,367
55.8
%
9,169
57.3
%
198
2.2
%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $9,367,000, up $198,000 or 2% compared to $9,169,000 in the same period last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $1,486,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,316,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $170,000. Same store NOI increased $28,000.
Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI
YTD 2025
Pro rata NOI
YTD 2024
Avg.
Avg.
Renewal
Renewal % increase
Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$
1,900,000
$
1,878,000
95.6
%
94.2
%
70.4
%
4.8
%
Maren Anacostia DC
264
$
1,745,000
$
1,847,000
93.7
%
94.3
%
54.0
%
4.9
%
Riverside Greenville
200
$
437,000
$
439,000
92.9
%
93.3
%
56.8
%
5.0
%
Bryant Street DC
487
$
3,081,000
$
3,051,000
93.5
%
92.0
%
51.8
%
2.1
%
.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$
718,000
$
638,000
96.1
%
94.6
%
58.8
%
4.6
%
Verge Anacostia DC
344
$
1,486,000
$
1,316,000
93.4
%
89.5
%
69.1
%
2.8
%
Multifamily Segment
1,827
$
9,367,000
$
9,169,000
94.1
%
92.7
%
Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 and The Maren)
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
10,991
100.0
%
10,910
100.0
%
81
.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,930
35.7
%
3,962
36.3
%
(32
)
-.8
%
Operating expenses
3,112
28.3
%
2,980
27.3
%
132
4.4
%
Property taxes
1,283
11.7
%
1,100
10.1
%
183
16.6
%
Cost of operations
8,325
75.7
%
8,042
73.7
%
283
3.5
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
2,666
24.3
%
2,868
26.3
%
(202
)
-7.0
%
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $10,991,000, an increase of $81,000 versus $10,910,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $2,666,000, a decrease of $202,000, or 7% versus $2,868,000 in the same period last year primarily due to higher operating expenses ($132,000) and property taxes ($183,000).
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
10,785
100.0
%
10,051
100.0
%
734
7.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
4,518
41.9
%
4,518
45.0
%
-
-
%
Operating expenses
3,666
34.0
%
3,452
34.3
%
214
6.2
%
Property taxes
1,279
11.9
%
1,204
12.0
%
75
6.2
%
Cost of operations
9,463
87.7
%
9,174
91.3
%
289
3.2
%
Operating profit
$
1,322
12.3
%
877
8.7
%
445
50.7
%
For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $10,785,000, an increase of $734,000 or 7% compared to $10,051,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,322,000, an increase of $445,000, or 51% versus $877,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to lease up at The Verge and higher revenues at Bryant Street and .408 Jackson.
Industrial and Commercial Segment
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
2,721
100.0
%
2,898
100.0
%
(177
)
(6.1
%)
Depreciation and amortization
962
35.4
%
723
24.9
%
239
33.1
%
Operating expenses
463
17.0
%
406
14.0
%
57
14.0
%
Property taxes
210
7.7
%
127
4.4
%
83
65.4
%
Cost of operations
1,635
60.1
%
1,256
43.3
%
379
30.2
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,086
39.9
%
1,642
56.7
%
(556
)
(33.9
%)
Depreciation and amortization
962
723
239
Unrealized revenues
101
(19
)
120
Net operating income
$
2,149
79.0
%
$
2,346
81.0
%
$
(197
)
(8.4
%)
Total revenues in this segment were $2,721,000, down $177,000 or 6%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $1,086,000, down $556,000 or 34% from $1,642,000 in the same period last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $30,000 of operating costs at our spec Chelsea warehouse placed in service in April, a write-off of $118,000 unrealized rent receivable and $34,000 deferred leasing commission related to a tenant that defaulted, and the related lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $2,149,000, down $197,000 or 8% compared to the same period last year.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
6,843
100.0
%
6,194
100.0
%
649
10.5
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
355
5.2
%
308
5.0
%
47
15.3
%
Operating expenses
32
0.5
%
33
0.5
%
(1
)
-3.0
Property taxes
151
2.2
%
144
2.3
%
7
4.9
%
Cost of operations
538
7.9
%
485
7.8
%
53
10.9
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
6,305
92.1
%
5,709
92.2
%
596
10.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
355
308
47
Unrealized revenues
289
(229
)
518
Net operating income
$
6,949
101.5
%
$
5,788
93.4
%
$
1,161
20.1
%
Total revenues in this segment were $6,843,000, an increase of $649,000 or 10% versus $6,194,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the six months of last year, the tenant withheld $566,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company. Royalty tons were down 7% primarily due to a decrease at one location that had one-time project specific rail shipments in the prior year. The revenue reduction from the decreased volume was more than offset by increased royalties per ton (up 8.5% excluding the prior year payment deduction) along with the overpayment reduction in the prior year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $6,305,000, an increase of $596,000 versus $5,709,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $6,949,000, up $1,161,000 or 20% compared to the same period last year due to higher revenues and a $518,000 increase in unrealized revenues due to temporarily higher minimum royalty payments at one location which are straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.
Development Segment Results
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Lease revenue
$
601
608
(7
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
86
85
1
Operating expenses
832
150
682
Property taxes
296
296
-
Cost of operations
1,214
531
683
Operating profit before G&A
$
(613
)
77
(690
)
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
Assets:
June 30
December 31
Real estate investments at cost:
Land
$
168,927
168,943
Buildings and improvements
308,561
283,421
Projects under construction
16,167
32,770
Total investments in properties
493,655
485,134
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion
82,916
77,695
Net investments in properties
410,739
407,439
Real estate held for investment, at cost
12,312
11,722
Investments in joint ventures
139,098
153,899
Net real estate investments
562,149
573,060
Cash and cash equivalents
153,167
148,620
Cash held in escrow
1,266
1,315
Accounts receivable, net
1,586
1,352
Federal and state income taxes receivable
778
-
Unrealized rents
1,264
1,380
Deferred costs
1,942
2,136
Other assets
630
622
Total assets
$
722,782
728,485
Liabilities:
Secured notes payable
$
180,371
178,853
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,739
6,026
Other liabilities
1,487
1,487
Federal and state income taxes payable
-
611
Deferred revenue
2,842
2,437
Deferred income taxes
67,655
67,688
Deferred compensation
1,494
1,465
Tenant security deposits
780
805
Total liabilities
261,368
259,372
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,109,234 and 19,046,894 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,911
1,905
Capital in excess of par value
70,196
68,876
Retained earnings
354,555
352,267
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
40
55
Total shareholders' equity
426,702
423,103
Noncontrolling interests
34,712
46,010
Total equity
461,414
469,113
Total liabilities and equity
$
722,782
728,485
Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.
Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Six months ending 6/30/25 (in thousands)
Industrial and
Commercial
Segment
Development
Segment
Multifamily
Segment
Mining
Royalties
Segment
Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net income (loss)
$
831
1,086
(2,531
)
4,806
(1,934
)
2,258
Income tax allocation
255
333
(788
)
1,476
(572
)
704
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,086
1,419
(3,319
)
6,282
(2,506
)
2,962
Less:
Unrealized rents
-
-
-
-
Interest income
1,876
1
3,032
4,909
Plus:
Unrealized rents
101
-
14
289
-
404
Professional fees
734
87
821
Equity in loss of joint ventures
-
(156
)
4,543
23
4,410
Interest expense
-
-
1,443
-
76
1,519
Depreciation/amortization
962
86
3,930
355
5,333
General and administrative
-
-
-
-
5,462
5,462
Net operating income (loss)
2,149
207
6,697
6,949
-
16,002
NOI of noncontrolling interest
(3,052
)
(3,052
)
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
380
5,722
6,102
Pro rata net operating income
$
2,149
587
9,367
6,949
-
19,052
Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Six months ended 06/30/24 (in thousands)
Industrial and
Commercial
Segment
Development
Segment
Multifamily
Segment
Mining
Royalties
Segment
Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net income (loss)
$
805
(1,115
)
(2,477
)
3,876
2,305
3,394
Income tax allocation
247
(343
)
(772
)
1,191
993
1,316
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,052
(1,458
)
(3,249
)
5,067
3,298
4,710
Less:
Unrealized rents
19
9
229
257
Interest income
2,554
3,937
6,491
Plus:
-
Professional fees
15
15
Equity in loss of joint ventures
-
1,782
3,939
22
5,743
Interest expense
-
-
1,652
-
88
1,740
Depreciation/amortization
723
85
3,962
308
5,078
General and administrative
590
2,307
526
620
551
4,594
-
Net operating income (loss)
2,346
162
6,836
5,788
-
15,132
NOI of noncontrolling interest
(3,111
)
(3,111
)
Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
299
5,444
5,743
Pro-rata net operating income
$
2,346
461
9,169
5,788
-
17,764
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until August 21, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2385 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7203. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website under investors, financials, quarterly results (https://investors.frpdev.com/quarterly-reports) following the call.
Additional Information
Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.
Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as the impact of tariffs on our industrial tenants and construction costs; well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.
