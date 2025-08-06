

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported a profit for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $784 million, or $6.25 per share. This compares with $915 million, or $7.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.037 billion or $8.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $97.827 billion from $79.283 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $784 Mln. vs. $915 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.25 vs. $7.00 last year. -Revenue: $97.827 Bln vs. $79.283 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $37.10 - $37.90



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News