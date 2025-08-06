

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback dropped to a 9-day low of 1.1668 against the euro, 1-week low of 1.3368 against the pound and a 2-day low of 0.8048 against the franc.



The greenback fell to an 8-day low of 1.3735 against the loonie and 1-week lows of 0.6508 against the aussie and 0.5941 against the kiwi.



The greenback edged down to 146.97 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 147.88.



The greenback may find support around 1.18 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 0.79 against the franc, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 146.00 against the yen.



