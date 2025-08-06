

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$33.16 million



The company's earnings totaled -$33.16 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$34.48 million, or -$0.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $74.96 million from $93.19 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$33.16 Mln. vs. -$34.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.43 vs. -$0.53 last year. -Revenue: $74.96 Mln vs. $93.19 Mln last year.



