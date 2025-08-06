Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7XQ | ISIN: US08862E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 0Q3
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 21:36
2,510 Euro
-6,17 % -0,165
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYOND MEAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND MEAT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5102,53006.08.
2,4932,52606.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND MEAT
BEYOND MEAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEYOND MEAT INC2,510-6,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.