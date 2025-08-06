

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.314 billion, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $1.053 billion, or $1.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.504 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $6.456 billion from $6.112 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.314 Bln. vs. $1.053 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $6.456 Bln vs. $6.112 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 3.00 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $17.6 - $17.8 Bln



