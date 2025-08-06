

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $698 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $912 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.362 billion or $2.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $17.340 billion from $17.823 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



