

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $838.77 million from $701.55 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $838.77 Mln vs. $701.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.45



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News