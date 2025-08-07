

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) is bringing OpenAI's newly released open-weight model, GPT-OSS-20B, to Windows 11 users via the Windows AI Foundry platform.



The model, described as lightweight and 'tool-savvy,' is optimized for agent-based tasks such as code execution and tool integration. It is designed to run efficiently on consumer-grade hardware with at least 16GB of VRAM, making it ideal for local deployment and low-latency workflows.



Although GPT-OSS-20B is limited to text-only capabilities and lacks multimodal features like image or audio generation, it excels in agentic applications. However, the model has shown a tendency to hallucinate, producing inaccurate responses to 53 percent of queries on OpenAI's internal PersonQA benchmark.



Alongside GPT-OSS-20B, Microsoft is also offering the more powerful GPT-OSS-120B model through its Azure AI Foundry platform. This 120B-parameter model rivals the performance of OpenAI's proprietary o4-mini model on core reasoning tasks and is optimized for deployment on a single 80 GB GPU.



Both models are open source under the Apache 2.0 license and support agentic workflows, including tool use, structured outputs, and chain-of-thought reasoning.



Microsoft emphasized safety in the release of these models, applying rigorous internal evaluations and third-party assessments. The company is working with early partners like AI Sweden and Snowflake to explore real-world use cases, including on-premises deployment and fine-tuning for specific datasets.



Support for macOS and additional platforms is expected soon, expanding access to these customizable, high-performance models across diverse development environments.



