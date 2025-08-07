

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to slip 1.0 percent on year after rising 1.1 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.4 percent, easing from 5.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $105.20 billion, down from $114.77 billion a month earlier.



Australia will provide June data for imports, exports, trade balance and building approvals. In May, imports were up 3.8 percent on month and exports fell 2.7 percent for a trade surplus of A$2.238 billion. Building approvals are expected to jump 11.9 percent on month, up from 3.2 percent in May.



South Korea will see June numbers for current account; in May, the current account surplus was $10.14 billion.



Malaysia will release June data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on year - up from 0.3 percent in May.



Japan will see preliminary June results for its leading and coincident indexes; in May, they were up 0.6 percent on month and flat, respectively.



