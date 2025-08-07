

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $440.1 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $379.8 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $491.1 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $1.630 billion from $1.434 billion last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $440.1 Mln. vs. $379.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.630 Bln vs. $1.434 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.670 - $1.730 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.47 - $2.53 Full year revenue guidance: $6.675 - $6.825 Bln



