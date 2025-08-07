

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $284.16 million, or $3.89 per share. This compares with $251.66 million, or $3.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366.42 million or $5.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $1.102 billion from $975.71 million last year.



Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $284.16 Mln. vs. $251.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.89 vs. $3.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.102 Bln vs. $975.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.86 - $21.26 Full year revenue guidance: $4.405 - $4.485 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News