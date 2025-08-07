

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $555 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $642 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to $2.748 billion from $3.096 billion last year.



Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $555 Mln. vs. $642 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $2.748 Bln vs. $3.096 Bln last year.



