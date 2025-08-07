

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AppLovin Corporation (APP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $771.86 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $300.98 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 77.1% to $1.259 billion from $711.02 million last year.



AppLovin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $771.86 Mln. vs. $300.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.259 Bln vs. $711.02 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News