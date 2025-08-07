

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in July, data from customs office showed on Thursday.



Exports surged 7.2 percent on a yearly basis, following June's 5.8 percent increase. Exports were forecast to climb 5.4 percent.



At the same time, imports climbed unexpectedly by 4.1 percent from a year ago after rising 1.1 percent in June. Exports were forecast to fall 1.0 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to $98.24 billion from $114.77 billion in June. The surplus was seen at $105.2 billion.



