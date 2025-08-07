

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK), a Japanese beer, alcohol, and non-alcohol beverages company, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit and revenue.



For the six-month period to June 30, the Group posted a net income of JPY 58.725 billion, or JPY 39.06 per share, less than JPY 76.366 billion, or JPY 50.23 per share, in the same period last year.



Core operating income stood at JPY 109.661 billion, compared with JPY 115.875 billion a year ago. Operating income was JPY 92.269 billion as against JPY 104.100 billion last year.



The company posted revenue of JPY 1.359 trillion, down from JPY 1.378 trillion in the previous year.



For the full year to December 31, Asahi Group anticipates a net profit of JPY 167.500 billion, down 12.8% from last year. Income per basic share is projected to be at JPY 112.74.



The company projects annual revenue of JPY 2.950 trillion, up 0.4% from the previous year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 52 per share.



