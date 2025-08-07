

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall reported that its operating result for the first half of fiscal 2025 was 475 million euros, up 71 million euros or 18% from the previous year's figure of 404 million euros



Undiluted earnings per share from continuing operations improved to 5.02 euros from 4.21 euros last year.



Consolidated sales for the period climbed significantly by 919 million euros or 24% year-on-year to 4.735 billion euros.



Rheinmetall confirmed that it will at least meet its sales and result forecast for the full year 2025, with growth in consolidated sales of 25% to 30% compared to the previous year's sales of 9.751 billion euros.



The company expects the Group, including acquisitions, to achieve an improvement in operating earnings and an operating result margin of around 15.5% in the current 2025 fiscal year, taking into account holding costs compared to the previous year's 15.2%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News