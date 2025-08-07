

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more than expected in June to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 106.1 in June from 104.8 in May.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.8, up from 116.0 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index decreased to 112.0 in June from 113.5 a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News