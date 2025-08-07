

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (NPPNY.PK), a Japanese maker of pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs, on Thursday recorded a decline in net profit, despite improved revenue.



For the three-month period to June 30, the Group posted a net income of JPY 8.255 billion, or JPY 122.52 per basic share, less than JPY 10.264 billion, or JPY 152.40 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Profit before tax was JPY 10.504 billion as against JPY 11.411 billion last year. Operating income stood at JPY 10.081 billion, compared with JPY 11.078 billion a year ago. The firm posted a revenue of JPY 39.546 billion, up from JPY 39.131 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the first half, the company has confirmed its outlook. Nippon Shinyaku continues to expect a net profit of JPY 12.800 billion, down 21.8% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 189.97.



First-half revenue is still projected to be at JPY 81.500 billion, up 2.7% from the prior year.



For the full year, Nippon Shinyaku has reaffirmed its net earnings outlook but revised down revenue expectations.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still anticipates a net profit of JPY 24 billion, down 26.3% from last year. Income per basic share is still projected to be at JPY 356.20.



The company now projects annual revenue of JPY 166 billion, up 3.6% from the previous year. Earlier, the firm had expected to post annual revenue of JPY 173 billion.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 124 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 124 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News