

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in June, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



Industrial output decreased 1.9 percent on a monthly basis, bigger than May's revised 0.1 percent drop and also worse than economists' forecast of 0.4 percent fall.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 3.6 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production fell 2.8 percent from the previous month and by 4.7 percent from the previous year.



Within industry, all three major groups reported decreases in June. The production of consumer goods fell 5.6 percent and that of capital goods production slid 3.2 percent. Intermediate goods production was down 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News