

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 70.187 billion yen for the first half, 14% lower than 81.572 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by decrease in revenue in Asia Pacific.



Operating income declined 11.2% to 71.836 billion yen from 80.934 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit was 41.138 billion yen or 133.13 yen per basic share, down from 46.494 billion yen or 150.47 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the period dropped 1.3% to 806.411 billion yen from 817.36 billion yen in the previous year. Revenue increased in Europe, and in the UK, while remained relatively flat in Japan and the Americas compared to the same period last year. Revenue decreased in Asia Pacific.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 5.8% to 1,796 billion yen. Net income is expected to improve 3.7% to 90 billion yen with basic EPS of 291.26 yen.



