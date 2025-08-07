

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 96.10 against yen, from yesterday's closing value of 95.67.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 8-day highs of 0.6500 and 0.8929 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6500 and 0.8929, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.7887 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7944.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 97.00 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.75 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News