

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to an 8-day high of 0.5959 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 87.74 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5928 and 87.26, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.9590 from an early more than a 2-week low of 1.9680.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0947 against the Australian dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.0965.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.91 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



