

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its second quarter profit of the company's share declined to $586 million from $798 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $38 down from $51 last year.



Revenues for the second quarter rose to $13.13 billion from $12.77 billion in the prior year.



Maersk raises its full-year 2025 financial guidance.



Looking ahead for full-year 2025, the company now expects underlying EBITDA of US$8 billion - US$9.5 billion, underlying EBIT of US$2.0 billion - $3.5 billion and free cash flow of negative US$1.0 billion.



Previously, the company projected annual underlying EBITDA of US$6 billion -US$9 billion, underlying EBIT of US$0-$3 billion and free cash flow of at least negative US$3.0 billion.



The expected global container market volume growth has been revised to between 2% and 4% from the prior outlook between -1% and 4%. At this time, disruption in the Red Sea is still expected to last for the full year.



