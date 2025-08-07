K33 AB: K33 and Goobit Deepen Collaboration Around Bitcoin Strategy and Market Infrastructure

K33 AB (publ), a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, and Goobit Group AB (publ), operator of Sweden's BTCX exchange since 2011, have strengthened their partnership through shared strategic alignment and infrastructure cooperation. Goobit and K33 have worked closely for years, with Goobit leveraging K33 for liquidity provision to BTCX. The companies are now scaling this foundation to support Goobit's newly launched Bitcoin treasury strategy.

As part of this expanded collaboration, K33 will serve as a trusted infrastructure partner for trading and custody of Goobit's treasury holdings, complementing Goobit's existing self-custody. This engagement reflects both firms' commitment to integrating Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset, governed by transparency, regulatory control, and operational excellence.

In addition to exchange and custody services, K33 and Goobit will explore further strategic initiatives. Both parties acknowledge strong mutual alignment and see potential long-term strategic synergies that may drive growth across the Nordic Bitcoin ecosystem.

Christian Ander, CEO and Founder of Goobit Group AB, commented:

"Bitcoin is more than just an asset. It is a long-term commitment to sound money and financial independence. Our treasury strategy reflects that. The first funding round was aimed at strategic investors with strong experience in capital markets and Bitcoin treasuries. It was oversubscribed, and all proceeds will go toward buying bitcoin to hold indefinitely. A second round is coming soon. With K33 as a trusted infrastructure partner, we are well positioned to grow in a secure and transparent way."

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33, added:

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Goobit, a company with deep roots in Sweden's Bitcoin landscape. Their treasury initiative builds on a long-standing relationship and shared conviction about Bitcoin's role in the financial system. As the market matures, we look forward to supporting this next phase with robust infrastructure and strategic insight."

About Goobit

Goobit Group AB (publ), founded in 2011 and headquartered in Stockholm's Gamla Stan, operates BTCX-one of Europe's longest-running Bitcoin exchanges. With over SEK?2?billion exchanged to date, Goobit offers OTC services to institutional clients, AML Desk compliance solutions, and educational initiatives to promote adoption.

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).