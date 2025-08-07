

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected in July to the highest level in five months, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.9 percent.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a faster pace of 3.0 percent annually in July versus 2.8 percent in June. Moreover, the inflation has continued to remain above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent.



The detailed result for the month of July is set to publish on August 14.



