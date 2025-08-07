Modus Therapeutics Holding AB: Modus Therapeutics publishes Interim report for the second quarter 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 7 August 2025: Modus Therapeutics Holding AB ("Modus Therapeutics") hereby publishes an interim report for the second quarter of 2025. The report is available on the company's website (www.modustx.com) and as an attachment to this release. Below is a summary of the interim report.

Clinical delivery and financial reinforcement shape Q2 2025

Modus Therapeutics continued to deliver on its clinical and strategic roadmap during the second quarter of 2025. The company successfully completed Part 1 of its ongoing Phase IIa trial of sevuparin in CKD-related anemia, paving the way for Part 2 - a proof-of-concept study expected to start in Q4. New preclinical data presented at BioIron and EHA 2025 further reinforced sevuparin's unique mechanism of action. Additionally, the EGM approved a fully underwritten rights issue of SEK 28.3 million, enabling the next value-driving steps in clinical development.

"We are pleased to report steady clinical and strategic progress in Q2. The completion of Part 1 in our CKD-anemia study and the validation of our scientific approach through new preclinical data reflect the strength of our platform. With a planned fully underwritten rights issue secured, we are well-positioned to move forward with confidence."

- John Öhd, CEO of Modus Therapeutics

The second quarter in figures

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 6 066 (4 738).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0,17 (0,13).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 3 423 (3 425).

First half year in figures

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 8 881(7 843).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0,25 (0,22).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 7 482 (7 090).

Important events during the second quarter

Preclinical data showed that sevuparin improved hemoglobin and kidney status in an established CKD mouse model; the results were presented on 27 May at the BioIron 2025 congress in Montréal.

Second study center opened in the ongoing Phase IIa sevuparin trial in CKD-anemia; ICS Maugeri clinic in Pavia, Italy, was activated on 2 April.

AGM on 20 May 2025 resolved on unchanged Board, re-appointed auditor, no dividend, and renewed issuance authorisation.

New preclinical data on sevuparin in chronic kidney disease were presented on 14 June 2025 at the EHA Congress in Milan.

On 26 June 2025 the Board resolved on a fully guaranteed rights issue of units of approx. SEK 28.3 million; an EGM to approve the issue is convened for 29 July 2025.

Important events after the end of the period

Patient enrollment for Part 1 of the ongoing Phase IIa study of sevuparin in chronic-kidney disease (CKD) anemia was completed on schedule (press release 8 July 2025); the single dose safety data and future dose levels identified here will guide Part 2, planned to begin Q4 2025.

Extraordinary General Meeting (29 July 2025) approved: (i) new share-capital and share-number limits in the articles of association, (ii) a fully underwritten rights issue of up to 8 984 724 units (~ SEK 28.3 million gross) priced at SEK 3.15 per unit, and (iii) an issue authorisation for additional shares and warrants.

Sevuparin doses selected for Part 2 of the ongoing Phase IIa study in CKD anemia; protocol amendment submitted to regulatory authorities (press release August 1, 2025).

CEO John Öhd will provide comments on the report in an interview with Jonathan Furelid on August 7 at 14:00.

Link to Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDbnFRabFQ0

For more information on Modus Therapeutics, please contact:

John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics

Phone: +46 (0) 70 766 80 97

Email: john.ohd@modustx.com

This information is information that Modus Therapeutics Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-07 08:00 CEST.

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Website: www.skmg.se

About Modus Therapeutics and sevuparin

Modus is a Swedish biotech company developing its patented polysaccharide, sevuparin, as a treatment option for several major unmet medical needs, including anemia in kidney disease and other chronic inflammatory conditions, severe malaria, sepsis, and other disorders involving severe systemic inflammation. There is a great need for new treatments that can effectively treat these conditions. Modus' ambition is to create a paradigm shift in the care of these diseases, where sevuparin could provide therapeutic benefits. Modus Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market ("MODTX"). More information is available at www.modustx.com.

Sevuparin is a clinical stage, innovative proprietary polysaccharide drug with a multimodal mechanism of action, including immunomodulating, anti-adhesive and anti-aggregate effects. Sevuparin is a heparinoid with markedly attenuated anti-coagulation features that allows severalfold higher doses to be given, compared to regular heparinoids, without the associated risk for bleeding side-effects. Two routes of administration of sevuparin are currently being tested - an IV formulation for in-patient administration and a subcutaneous formulation that allows ambulatory and home care administration.