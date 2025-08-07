

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group (KBCSF) Thursday reported profit before tax of 1.275 billion euros for the second quarter, higher than 1.162 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, mainly helped by higher net interest income as well as insurance income.



Net profit increased to 1.018 billion euros or 2.50 euros per share from 925 million euros or 2.25 euros per share last year.



Total income grew to 3.041 billion euros from 2.809 billion euros in the previous year.



Net interest income was 1.509 billion euros, up 9% from 1.379 billion euros last year.



Additionally, KBC plans to pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share in November.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year net interest income to be at least 5.85 billion euros, up from the previous outlook of 5.7 billion euros. Total income is now expected to grow at least 7%, up from the initial guidance of 5.5%.



