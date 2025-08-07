Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to warrants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting decided on 2020-05-15, 87,650 B shares have been subscribed. The price per share was SEK 45 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised by SEK 3,944,250.

In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 13,300 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 744,800.

The total number of B shares increased by 100,950 to 31,170,664. The total number of shares after the increase was 36,252,567. The dilution amounted to 0.28 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,625,256.70.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-warrants,c4215423

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4215423/b18910cd6a9fdccb.pdf

Press-release-Share-subscription-due-to-warrants-202508

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-share-subscription-due-to-warrants-302524162.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
