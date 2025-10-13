Zinzino AB (publ.): Pioneering Gut Health Testing With a Simple Finger Prick

The test provides new, easily accessible insights into gut-metabolic activity, which influences immunity and overall health

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, the Scandinavian health and wellness company, today announced the launch of its innovative Gut Health Test. With a simple at-home finger prick, this is the first commercial test to measure what gut bacteria produce and how the body responds, providing fresh insights into how diet and lifestyle affect immune defense and overall health. By eliminating the need for stool samples, the test makes preventative gut health routines and personalized diets easier and more accessible.

Research indicates that a balanced gut supports the whole body. More than 70% of the body's immune system is in the gut, and every gut microbiome is different.¹ Traditional microbiome (stool) tests only look at the diversity of microbes present in the gut. Zinzino's Gut Health Test is the first of a new generation of gut health tests that measure gut function and whether these processes strengthen or strain the immune system.² Individuals can then use the test results to take proactive steps to restore their unique gut-metabolic balance with diet and lifestyle adjustments. The test is available now for purchase online or through selected distributors.

"This is the future of gut health testing, says Colin Robertson, Chief Product Officer at Zinzino. The gut is the center of the human universe, driving overall health and well-being, and this test serves as a lifestyle compass. It will help individuals assess their current gut health status and make the changes they need to support a healthier, more resilient body from the inside out."

Zinzino's Gut Health Test is based on metabolomics, measuring the signals gut bacteria leave behind in the blood to gain insights into how the gut interacts with the body's own processes in nutrient and energy metabolism. If the test results show an imbalance, Zinzino also provides recommendations to support better gut health - such as managing stress, limiting ultra-processed foods, and increasing fiber intake.

"Our goal is to make a positive contribution to preventative health on a global scale, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. Insights about the state of our body are hard currency today, and we're very proud to empower people with tools to help them make informed decisions about their long-term health."

How the test works:

Collect a few drops of blood at home on a filter paper with a simple finger prick.

Send the sample to an independent chemical laboratory in Oslo, Norway, for reliable analysis and objective results. Each sample is handled anonymously and cannot be traced back to individuals.

Receive a personalized test report within 2-3 weeks at zinzinotest.com

Take a follow-up test after 120 days to track the body's response to diet and lifestyle adjustments.

Zinzino is leading the world toward a healthier future, empowering individuals to take charge of their personal well-being and long-term health with insights into their bodies at a cellular level and access to nutritional supplements scientifically proven to meet their specific needs. Find out more at zinzino.com.

