Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
03.12.25 | 09:13
14,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,54014,76011:27
14,58014,70011:27
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 10:18 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Preliminary sales report November 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 45 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49 % and amounted to SEK 375.0 (251.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.3 (10.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 45 % to SEK 379.3 (261.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2025 increased by 54 % to SEK 3,007.5 (1,955.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Nov

24-Nov

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

29.7

29.0

2 %

301.0

272.3

11 %

Central Europe

133.9

70.4

90 %

892.2

518.7

72 %

East Europe

51.5

51.6

0 %

361.9

366.0

-1 %

South & West Europe

58.7

45.3

30 %

513.9

346.7

48 %

The Baltics

17.3

16.1

7 %

115.4

95.6

21 %

North America

58.1

25.8

125 %

491.0

179.2

174 %

Asia-Pacific

23.0

11.1

107 %

263.7

64.4

309 %

Africa

2.8

2.5

12 %

21.1

15.1

40 %

Zinzino

375.0

251.8

49 %

2960.2

1858.0

59 %

Faun Pharma

4.3

10.1

-57 %

47.3

97.1

-51 %

Zinzino Group

379.3

261.9

45 %

3007.5

1955.1

54 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-november-2025,c4276331

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4276331/a5dd72dca0766b50.pdf

2511 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-november-2025-302631572.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.