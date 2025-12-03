ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Preliminary sales report November 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 45 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49 % and amounted to SEK 375.0 (251.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.3 (10.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 45 % to SEK 379.3 (261.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2025 increased by 54 % to SEK 3,007.5 (1,955.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 25-Nov 24-Nov Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 29.7 29.0 2 % 301.0 272.3 11 % Central Europe 133.9 70.4 90 % 892.2 518.7 72 % East Europe 51.5 51.6 0 % 361.9 366.0 -1 % South & West Europe 58.7 45.3 30 % 513.9 346.7 48 % The Baltics 17.3 16.1 7 % 115.4 95.6 21 % North America 58.1 25.8 125 % 491.0 179.2 174 % Asia-Pacific 23.0 11.1 107 % 263.7 64.4 309 % Africa 2.8 2.5 12 % 21.1 15.1 40 % Zinzino 375.0 251.8 49 % 2960.2 1858.0 59 % Faun Pharma 4.3 10.1 -57 % 47.3 97.1 -51 % Zinzino Group 379.3 261.9 45 % 3007.5 1955.1 54 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

