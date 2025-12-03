ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Preliminary sales report November 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 45 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49 % and amounted to SEK 375.0 (251.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.3 (10.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 45 % to SEK 379.3 (261.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - November 2025 increased by 54 % to SEK 3,007.5 (1,955.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
25-Nov
24-Nov
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
29.7
29.0
2 %
301.0
272.3
11 %
Central Europe
133.9
70.4
90 %
892.2
518.7
72 %
East Europe
51.5
51.6
0 %
361.9
366.0
-1 %
South & West Europe
58.7
45.3
30 %
513.9
346.7
48 %
The Baltics
17.3
16.1
7 %
115.4
95.6
21 %
North America
58.1
25.8
125 %
491.0
179.2
174 %
Asia-Pacific
23.0
11.1
107 %
263.7
64.4
309 %
Africa
2.8
2.5
12 %
21.1
15.1
40 %
Zinzino
375.0
251.8
49 %
2960.2
1858.0
59 %
Faun Pharma
4.3
10.1
-57 %
47.3
97.1
-51 %
Zinzino Group
379.3
261.9
45 %
3007.5
1955.1
54 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
